yo-zuri-crystal-minnow

For a company that produces some of the most modern, cutting edge fishing lures on the market, you might be surprised to learn that Yo-Zuri has been around for more than 50 years! Founded by Yasu Hiro, the name Yo-Zuri came years later as a combination of Yasu’s nickname, “Yo” and the Japanese word for fishing, “Zuri.”

The company began exporting lures to North America in 1976, starting with squid imitations that were targeted at Pacific Coast anglers. Years later, the lure that put Yo-Zuri on the radar of anglers in the Northeast was the Crystal Minnow.

The Crystal Minnow is a variation of the popular minnow-style stick bait, with a long, slim body, a small lip and a tight wobbling action. Its claim to fame is easily its spectacular finishes. The lures have a holographic laser tape down their flanks that produces a brilliant flash underwater, even in murky conditions. Big, bright eyes put the finishing touch on the fish-attracting appearance of the Crystal Minnow, helping them pass muster with even the most keen-eyed predators.

The Crystal Minnow comes in floating, sinking, deep-diving and suspending models, and in a wide variety of colors. Sizes range from the 3 5/8-inch sinking to the 6 ½-inch magnum.

Crystal Minnows are one of the most versatile lures on the market. From surfcasting for stripers to trolling for albies and school bluefin tuna, the Crystal Minnow can do it all. The smaller sinking sizes are ideal for trout, while the suspending models work wonders on largemouth bass. The 6 ½-inch magnum is perfect for stripers and blues while the 4 3/8-inch and 5 ¼-inch are deadly on albies and bonito.

With its relatively small lip and arched body shape, the Crystal Minnow has a tighter swimming action than most minnow-style lures. The lures can be worked with a steady retrieve or with quick snaps of the rod tip. They are even effective trolling lures for albies, bonito and bluefish.

The deep-diving model is 5 ¼ inches long and can reach depths of 20 feet, depending on trolling speed. This is another popular bait for summer bluefish and it even works on big Great Lakes trout and salmon.

The latest update to the Crystal Minnow family is the Crystal 3D Minnow, which features a unique three-dimensional prism finish that reflects light in all directions.

“The 3D effect comes from an insert,” explained George Large of Yo-Zuri America. “It’s not a tape or a finish on the outside of the lure, so it’s extremely durable. The insert reflects light like a prism, and includes facets – like the angles cut into a diamond – to scatter light and flash in all directions.”

Some colors also have a holographic UV finish, which takes advantage of a fish’s ability to see ultraviolet light, light that is outside our visible spectrum. Held up to a black light, the UV finish glows like something from out this world.

The 3D minnow also includes an attack point, which comes in “bleeding red” color and “UV sapphire blue.” The attack point is located just above the belly hook to increase the chances of a positive hookset. “The idea is that the Crystal 3D Minnow gives off enough flash to call in fish from a long way off, but when they draw close, the insert gives them a strike point to zero in on,” said Large.

Another detail on the 3D minnow is the dual-orientation rattle chambers. The lure contains one rattle chamber that is oriented left to right inside the bait, and one that is oriented from front to back. This means that the lure will produce a rattling sound as it pitches and as it rolls, helping to call in fish from a distance.

This new model comes in three sizes, 4 3/8 inches, ½-ounce and 5 ¼ inches, ¾ ounce, and the Magnum Crystal 3D Minnow that is 6 ½ inches long and 1 ½ ounces. The Magnum Crystal 3D Minnow swims a bit shallower than the smaller sizes, diving to only 3 feet or so, making it perfect for fishing the surf as well as the boat. The magnum and the deep-diver are completely through-wired for durability.

While the Crystal Minnow line-up contains enough styles, sizes and finishes to cover just about every species that swims in the Northeast, Yo-Zuri is not done adding to the series. The company is currently working on a 3D jointed minnow that is set to be released for the 2013 fishing season.