Winter weather keeping you indoors? Head to your workshop and start prepaing for your best fishing season ever with these simple, do-it-yourself projects.



Make an eel tote for carrying live eels in the surf:

Make your Sebile Stick Shads, and other plugs, Canal-ready:

Work on perfecting your wind-on leaders for tuna season:

Replace your broken rod tips:

Turn a Cotton Cordell Pencil Popper into a long-casting jig:

Make and use a dropper loop jig:

8 Steps for Winterizing Tackle