Win An XTRATUF Gear Package!

XTRATUF isn’t just any boot. It’s no wannabe, or look-alike – it’s the original, 100% waterproof boot worn by Alaskan fisherman for over 50 years. They call it the Alaskan Sneaker. XTRATUF makes essential gear engineered to withstand the world’s toughest conditions, and to protect people who put their lives on the line to live and work on the water. To them, XTRATUF represents more than a boot or a shoe. It’s part of an authentic marine lifestyle that values authenticity, performance and hard work – qualities appreciated not only by fishermen on the Bering Sea, but by sport fishermen and boaters everywhere.

The Xtratuf Ankle Deck Boot collection has been hugely popular with fishermen in the Northeast. Crafted specifically for warmer-weather anglers, both inshore and offshore fishermen have found that it’s the ideal lightweight, comfortable, waterproof shoe for wet decks through most of the fishing season. It’s now available in the Kryptek exclusive camouflage patterns Yeti White and Pontus Blue.

Xtratuf’s Riptide water shoe features the same non-slip chevron outsole as their legendary commercial-grade fishing boots, but it’s combined with a breathable quick-dry airmesh upper to make the ultimate boat shoe. Designed to be dunked when kayak-fishing for stripers or wading in at the launch ramp, yet it’s comfortable for all-day wear on the deck and still looks stylish back at the dock.

Xtratuf’s Legacy 2.0 Series 15-inch Neoprene men’s fishing boots might be the safest, most comfortable fishing boots on the planet. The signature non-marking outsole anchors the boot, but it’s been upgraded to achieve the highest level of slip-resistance that can be awarded. From a comfort standpoint, the new contoured topline on these fishing boots is lower at the back to prevent calf-chafing, and features a polyurethane rim for added smoothness. For offshore fishing, or keeping comfortable in cool spring and fall weather, the “Alaskan Sneaker” is tough to beat.