Well-Fed Lake Trout (Wachusett Reservoir Fishing Report)

What a difference four years makes.
In April of 2009, Jimmy Fee and I met OTW contributor Ron Powers at Wachusett Reservoir in West Boylston, Massachusetts to sample the early-season lake trout fishing. The fishing was good, but the lake trout we caught were alarmingly thin – a condition that Ron attributed to a lack of suitable forage.
In spring 2013, Ron predicted that a rebound in the smelt population, a schooling baitfish that is a favored prey of many gamefish but particularly trout and salmon, would improve the fishery and produce some lakers with broader shoulders and bigger bellies.
Jimmy and I met Ron Powers back at “The ‘Chu” almost exactly 4 years later and connected with a few of the Reservoir’s lake trout, which were cruising the shorelines in the clear, cold water. One fish hit a live shiner fished on the bottom, while 4 others struck casting spoons in the 2/5- to 3/4-ounce size range.
We didn’t connect with one of the double-digit lunkers that undoubtedly live in the lake, but the lakers we did catch were strong, chunky fish that were clearly feeding well – a welcome change from the emaciated fish we saw in 2009.
Half of the reason they're so well fed this year is that the last 3 times I've gone because of the wind (and not being able to tell a real hit from a wind 'flag') I've been feeding them shiners…right off my hooks.
lol, I know the feeling
Just got a call from Eddie of B&A in West Boylston – a nicely proportioned 10-2 forkie was taken yesterday evening from the ‘Chu. I know the guy who caught it and while I couldn’t divulge the location with a clear conscience I can say that it was from a less than 10 minute walk! As for bait, he hasn’t bought a shiner in years; you guessed it a yellow perch. Big bait, big fish baby!
Lol probably gate 35
Beautiful fish and photos. The lakers don’t seem to come in close to shore in such numbers at Round Valley Reservoir, NJ. I have no idea why not.
You have to have steep, deep drop offs to catch lakers from shore. When you cast, and set up your rig, if you don’t have 45-60 degree angle in your line, it’s not steep enough. Shallower angles don’t allow you to get it down deep enough.
Does anyone know if there is natural reproduction of landlocks in any of the Wachusett feeder streams?
Yes the salmon naturally reproduce in both the quinapoxet and Stillwater rivers, I just caught one today, the action is very good.
That’s great
Yoo that’s great too i caught a 6 inch pickerel in blue hills WOW