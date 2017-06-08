On The Water’s Angling Adventures Now Available In New York And New Jersey!

On the Water's Adventures

Attention all NY and NJ residents, if you’re a DirecTV subscriber you can watch the Northeast’s best fishing show.

Join On The Water’s Angling Adventures when the crew heads out to both air and sea in chase of giant tuna just off the shores of Cape Cod!

We’re giving the incredible Northeast fishery the television show it deserves with a full season of thrilling, information-packed shows. We’ll cover it all, from New York’s freshwater trout rivers to New England’s offshore canyons. We’ll cast to Boston Harbor stripers and drop bait to Nantucket Shoals Fluke, sight-cast for bluefish on the flats of Long Island and troll for salmon on Lake Ontario. If you fish in the Northeast, On The Water’s Angling Adventures is your show.

Tune into On The Water’s Angling Adventures on channel 630 with any DirectTV subscription and catch these great episodes!

  • Trout Town, USA
  • Daytime Swordfish
  • Sight-Casting for Bass and Blues
  • Lake Ontario Salmon
  • Offshore Tilefish
  • Cape Cod Kettle Ponds Trout
  • Nantucket Shoals Fluke
Don’t have DirecTV?
You can now catch full episodes online!
New episodes posted every week!

