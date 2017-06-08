On The Water’s Angling Adventures Now Available In New York And New Jersey!

Attention all NY and NJ residents, if you’re a DirecTV subscriber you can watch the Northeast’s best fishing show.

This Week’s Episode

We’re giving the incredible Northeast fishery the television show it deserves with a full season of thrilling, information-packed shows. We’ll cover it all, from New York’s freshwater trout rivers to New England’s offshore canyons. We’ll cast to Boston Harbor stripers and drop bait to Nantucket Shoals Fluke, sight-cast for bluefish on the flats of Long Island and troll for salmon on Lake Ontario. If you fish in the Northeast, On The Water’s Angling Adventures is your show.