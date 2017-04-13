On The Water Summer Internship Opportunities Available

On The Water offers a limited number of internships in our graphic design, editorial, web, circulation, TV production, photography and sales and marketing departments.

Internships are unpaid, but the hours are flexible. Typically we ask our interns to come in for two days a week, but many choose to come in more often to gain experience. We make sure that students get a good learning experience. You should be able to obtain college credits for the internship, depending on your school.

If you are a student looking for fun, educational and challenging experience, On The Water may have just the right learning experience for you.

Please send cover letter and resume to: val@onthewater.com

