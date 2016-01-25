How-To: Wader Repair And Care Guide

When properly taken care of, a pair of waders will last for many years. Here are a few steps to help you get the best performance and longest life out of your waders.

Daily Wader Maintainence Clean your Waders After Every Fishing Trip • Hose off any salt and debris to avoid drying and caking on the waders, especially in the knees and around the boots. Saltwater is extremely corrosive on just about anything. If you use your waders in salty or brackish environments, make sure to rinse your waders off with fresh water after use, particular areas containing zippers. • DO NOT store your wet waders balled up the back of your vehicle or in the corner of your garage – hang the waders either upside-down or lay them flat to dry • Avoid leaving your waders in direct sunlight for prolonged periods of time. Once they are dry, move them inside. UV rays break down DWR and other waterproof finishes and can greatly reduce the life of your waders. • If necessary, use an electric boot dryer until your waders dry

Cleaning Your Waders How to Clean DWR-Coated Garments Most DWR-Coated waders can be machined washed but take the extra step to check the care instruction label on the garment. Make sure to use an additive-free powdered laundry detergent or a liquid detergent designed specifically for synthetic, breathable fabrics. Do not use any detergents that contain fabric softeners or color-safe bleach. For machine-washable items, such as stockingfoot waders and jackets, use the following cleaning agents**:

• Ivory® Snow powdered laundry detergent

• ReviveX® Synthetic Fabric Cleaner

• Nikwax® Tech Wash

• For non-washable items, such as bootfoot waders, use Granger’s G-Wash Spray Cleaner. **Be sure to read and follow the instructions included with your waders. Follow the manufacturer’s care and cleaning directions. Cleaning the Inside of Your Waders Although it’s not normally necessary, the interior of waders can collect salt and develop a funky smell over time. In the event that you need to clean the inside of your waders, follow these steps:

• Clean any dried salt, mud or other stains with a damp cloth

• DO NOT use brushes or abbrasive cloths to clean the inside of your waders!

• To help eliminate and odor in the boots, use an electric boot dryer for 45 minutes

Off-Season/Long Term Storage

Improper storage can cut the lifespan of of your waders. Heat will speed up the breakdown of the rubber, sunlight will eat them up fast, and damp will foster mold/bacterial growth. Follow these steps to keep your waders in top shape while they are in off-season storage. • Inspect your waders to be sure that they are completely clean and free of salt and debris. Allow them to dry as normal. • Store waders flat or gently folded. Allowing waders to hang by the shoulder straps can cause them to stretch, and hanging waders upside down by the boots can stress the seams where the boots are connected to the neoprene wader material. • If storing your waders flat is not possible due to storage area constraints, store your gently folded waders in a plastic tub. Leaving waders folded up can lead to creasing and create a weak points in the material so be sure to fold loosely. • Avoid storing waders in areas of high heat, such as an attic.