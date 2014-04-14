VT Walleye Fishing to Start May 3

The best walleye fishing in New England will begin soon in several Vermont rivers and lakes, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. The department is reminding anglers that walleye fishing season starts in much of the state on the first Saturday in May and that regulations vary, depending on the water you are fishing.

In all waters of Vermont except Lake Carmi, Chittenden Reservoir and the Connecticut River, walleye and sauger have an 18” minimum length requirement and three-fish daily limit. The open season is from Saturday, May 3 to March 15, 2015.

According to VT Fish and Wildlife, the best walleye fishing opportunities can be found at the following lakes and rivers:

Lake Carmi*

Chittenden Reservoir*

Connecticut River*

Lake Champlain

Missisquoi River

Lamoille River

Winooski River

Otter Creek

Salem Lake

Island Pond

Clyde Pond

Clyde River

To read the entire press release from Vermont Fish & Wildlife and to see the special Walleye regulations for Lake Carmi, Chittenden Reservoir and Lake Champlain, click here.