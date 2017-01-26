On The Water’s Angling Adventures Presents Fly-Fishing The Farmington

Join Host Chris Megan and Guide Ron Merly for an exciting adventure fly-fishing Connecticut’s Farmington River. With a constant stream of cool water pouring from upstream dams, the Farmington River is a spectacular tailwater fishery for several species of trout. Thanks to an aggressive trout management program and good conditions for natural reproduction and growth, the Farmington is one of the most productive year-round trout fisheries in New England.

For additional information on the Farmington River, visit farmingtonriver.com

Accommodations were provided by Legends On The Farmington B&B