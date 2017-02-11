On The Water’s Angling Adventures Presents Boston Harbor Blitz

Tune in as On The Water’s Angling Adventures heads out to chase an epic late-summer topwater blitz on Boston Harbor!

With millions of bait fish pouring into the harbor, hungry striped bass and ravenous bluefish go on the attack. On The Water’s Kevin Blinkoff and Captain Tim Egenrieder of Angler Fish Guides Boston head out from Marina Bay in Quincy, locate the pogie schools and enjoy spectacular fishing for big stripers and hungry gator blues beneath the downtown Boston skyline.

Catch the action on Comcast SportsNet New England this Sunday, February 5 at 10 AM and Saturday, February 11 at 10:00 AM!

For more on Blitz Fishing Boston Harbor check out Boston Blitzology