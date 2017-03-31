Nantucket Shoals Fluke

Join On The Water’s Chris Megan and Anthony DeiCicchi as they travel off the coast of Nantucket aboard the Helen H to target doormat Fluke along the historic Nantucket Shoals. Previously known for its treacherous waters, the Nantucket Shoals are home to some of the largest Fluke the Northeast has to offer.
• For more information on fluke fishing the Nantucket Shoals, check out Jimmy Fee’s article Flatfish Nirvana
Would love to see fishing reports!!! T.y cool website tho !!!
How do I get to see the Helen H fluke show? Will it be on again, can I view it online? Thx!