Nantucket Shoals Fluke

Location: Nantucket, MA
Time of Year: Early Summer
Targeting: Fluke
Join On The Water’s Chris Megan and Anthony DeiCicchi as they travel off the coast of Nantucket aboard the Helen H to target doormat Fluke along the historic Nantucket Shoals. Previously known for its treacherous waters, the Nantucket Shoals are home to some of the largest Fluke the Northeast has to offer.

• For more information on fluke fishing the Nantucket Shoals, check out Jimmy Fee’s article Flatfish Nirvana

  2. Chris

    How do I get to see the Helen H fluke show? Will it be on again, can I view it online? Thx!

    Reply

