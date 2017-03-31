Nantucket Shoals Fluke

Join On The Water’s Chris Megan and Anthony DeiCicchi as they travel off the coast of Nantucket aboard the Helen H to target doormat Fluke along the historic Nantucket Shoals. Previously known for its treacherous waters, the Nantucket Shoals are home to some of the largest Fluke the Northeast has to offer.

