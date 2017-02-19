On The Water’s Angling Adventures Presents Daytime Swords

Head Offshore with On The Water’s Angling Adventures for an unforgettable Swordfish trip!

Host Chris Megan teams up with On The Water Contributor John Pilcher and the crew of the Rowdy Dow as they seek to target swordfish during the day, a tactic John Pilcher has been perfecting after adapting many of the techniques learned while fishing for swords in waters off Florida.

Airing Sunday, February 19, at 10 AM with an encore re-airing Saturday, February 25, at 9:30 PM.

For more on Daytime Swordfishing read John Pilcher’s article on Daytime Swordfish.