VIDEO: Incredible Albie Blitz Footage!

Reader Tim Adams shared this footage of a wild albie blitz off Cape Cod this week. Tim likes to keep an albie or two for the table – you can read about his recipes for eating false albacore here.

  1. NickD

    Cool blitz. Albies are absolute garbage to eat not sure why you would bother keeping any unless for bait.

    • mather zog

      He claims to know how to make them palatable. Marinates the meat in soy sauce for an hour before grilling. I have my doubts.

