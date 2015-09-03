Reader Tim Adams shared this footage of a wild albie blitz off Cape Cod this week. Tim likes to keep an albie or two for the table – you can read about his recipes for eating false albacore here.
VIDEO: Incredible Albie Blitz Footage!
Cool blitz. Albies are absolute garbage to eat not sure why you would bother keeping any unless for bait.
Why does that guy have an albie face down in a bucket?
He claims to know how to make them palatable. Marinates the meat in soy sauce for an hour before grilling. I have my doubts.
Typical on the water slaughter.