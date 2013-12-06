VIDEO: Boston Harbor December Stripers

From the moment I first powered up my Marcum LX-9, I knew that for me its scope would extend beyond hardwater. It has become my “crystal ball” as to what’s swimming below. As you can see from the video I shot on December 4th in inner Boston Harbor, some of what’s swimming below (still!) is striped bass! This was NOT taken in a river but from a totally saltwater environment. Sorry for a bit of the shakes, it was a windless day and my footage platform was my Hobie – it was so nice I couldn’t resist a quick cruise!

What is keeping these fish put in the harbor? One word – forage! Much of the forage consists of river herring, which I have learned in some capacity never completely leave the harbor and are fuel for all that swims here. Healthy rivers are the building blocks for most of the life in the harbor, in addition to herring they are nurseries for shad, smelt and other river-running species.

When I discussed my findings with DMF biologist Brad Chase, who heads the anadromous species program, he made some very salient points. His first comment was, “Why would they leave (stripers that is) with all the bait?” And the second was, “See how important river-run species are?”

Now if the cod ever make a comeback, it could get very interesting in the harbor!

Kudos to the hardworking folks at the DMF, the MWRA and others who are restoring the vitality to our rivers and our harbor – Happy Holidays!