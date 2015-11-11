Vets Fishing with Vets

This past summer, I had the pleasure of joining the crew of the Helen H on one of its most important trips of the year. Organized every summer by Vietnam vet Bob Elliot, the Helen H brings together veterans of all eras and military branches for a day of fishing fun out on the open ocean.  This past summer, we brought our cameras along to capture the 10th anniversary of Vets Fishing with Vets and this great day will be featured in an upcoming episode of On The Water TV.   Here are just a few photos from our day on the water.  Look for the show to air this January on Comcast SportsNet when On The Water TV launches its 13th season.

To all those veterans who have served our country in defense of our freedom, I thank you on behalf of the staff and families at OTW.  Thank you and Happy Veterans Day!

    Just ran across this and wondering if I qualify. I’m a Nam vet 100% disabled vet, gift of Agent Orange and PTSD. I live in land locked South Dakota never fished the ocean but is a dream I‘ve had for a long time. I would love to do this sometime if possible. Thanks for what you do. John Olson

    My husband is a 82 year old vet. From Korea.he is in bad health and I am trying to find someone not to high priced to take him on a catfish trip on the missippi river. It’s the one trip he wants most of all.

