Vermont Offering Free Winter Ice Fishing Clinics

Learning how to participate in an outdoor activity can be challenging, and ice fishing is a good example. Knowing this, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department has scheduled a series of ice fishing clinics for first-timers and those who would like to learn more about hard water fishing.

Introduction To Walleye Fishing On Lake Carmi

This hands-on clinic will focus on targeting walleye through the ice. Instructors will review specific equipment and techniques used to effectively catch walleye during the winter months while reviewing the basics of ice fishing. All participants will have an opportunity to practice the new techniques they have learned near the end of the clinic. Please dress appropriately for the conditions.

Registration is required and can be completed by emailing letsgofishing@vermont.gov or calling 802-265-2279.

Date: Tuesday, January 16

Time: 10:00 am

Location: Lake Carmi, Franklin, VT

Basic Ice Fishing Clinic On Shelburne Pond

Interested in learning how to ice fish? This hands-on clinic will cover everything you need to know to go ice fishing. Topics will include: ice safety, hole drilling, equipment and techniques, regulations, and much more. Near the end of the program participants will have a chance to practice the skills they have learned. Please dress appropriately for the conditions.

Registration is required and can be completed by emailing letsgofishing@vermont.gov or calling 802-265-2279.



Date: Thursday, February 1

Time: 10:00 am

Location: Shelburne Pond, Shelburne, VT

Introduction To Walleye Fishing On Chittenden Reservoir

This hands-on clinic will focus on targeting walleye through the ice. Instructors will review specific equipment and techniques used to effectively catch walleye during the winter months while reviewing the basics of ice fishing. All participants will have an opportunity to practice the new techniques they have learned near the end of the clinic. Please dress appropriately for the conditions.

Registration is required and can be completed by emailing letsgofishing@vermont.gov or calling 802-265-2279.



Date: Saturday, February 3

Time: 10:00 am

Location: Chittenden Reservoir, Chittenden, VT

Basic Ice Fishing Clinic On Lake Bomoseen

Interested in learning how to ice fish? This hands-on clinic will cover everything you need to know to go ice fishing. Topics will include: ice safety, hole drilling, equipment and techniques, regulations, and much more. Near the end of the program participants will have a chance to practice the skills they have learned. Please dress appropriately for the conditions.

Registration is required and can be completed by emailing letsgofishing@vermont.gov or calling 802-265-2279.

Date: Thursday, February 8

Time: 2:00 pm

Location: Lake Bomoseen, Castleton, VT

Introduction to Smelting on Waterbury Reservoir

This hands-on clinic will focus on targeting smelt through the ice. Instructors will review specific equipment and techniques used to effectively catch smelt during the winter months. All participants will have an opportunity to practice the new techniques they have learned near the end of the clinic. Please dress appropriately for the conditions and bring a head-lamp.

Registration is required and can be completed by emailing letsgofishing@vermont.gov or calling 802-265-2279.

Date: Thursday, February 15

Time: 4:00 pm

Location: Waterbury Reservoir, Waterbury, VT