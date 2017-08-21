A close-up of a muskellunge fingerling. About 4,300 muskie fingerlings will be stocked into Lake Champlain and the Missisquoi River on Monday evening by Vermont Fish & Wildlife.

Vermont Fish And Wildlife To Stock Muskellunge Fingerlings In Lake Champlain

Pictured above: A close-up of a muskellunge fingerling. About 4,300 muskie fingerlings will be stocked into Lake Champlain and the Missisquoi River on Monday evening by Vermont Fish & Wildlife.

Fisheries biologist Shawn Good loads muskellunge fingerlings into the stocking boat during a previous stocking effort.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife will be stocking approximately 4,300 muskellunge fingerlings into Lake Champlain August 21,2017 in the Missisquoi Bay and Missisquoi River area.

The six-inch long muskie fingerlings are being provided through a cooperative effort by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. The fish are raised at NYDEC’s Prendergast Hatchery on Chautauqua Lake in western New York.

The stocking work is part of the Department’s ongoing Lake Champlain muskellunge restoration initiative, which began in 2008.

Muskellunge are native to Lake Champlain and once played an important role as the top predatory species in the lake.

Fish & wildlife specialist Dave Gibson with a muskie caught during past fisheries sampling work.

Although the native Lake Champlain muskie population was once widespread, it began to decline in the 1970’s and is thought to have been extirpated completely from the lake following a paper mill spill in the Missisquoi River in the late 1970’s.

