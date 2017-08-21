Vermont Fish And Wildlife To Stock Muskellunge Fingerlings In Lake Champlain

Pictured above: A close-up of a muskellunge fingerling. About 4,300 muskie fingerlings will be stocked into Lake Champlain and the Missisquoi River on Monday evening by Vermont Fish & Wildlife.

The six-inch long muskie fingerlings are being provided through a cooperative effort by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. The fish are raised at NYDEC’s Prendergast Hatchery on Chautauqua Lake in western New York.

The stocking work is part of the Department’s ongoing Lake Champlain muskellunge restoration initiative, which began in 2008.

Muskellunge are native to Lake Champlain and once played an important role as the top predatory species in the lake.

Although the native Lake Champlain muskie population was once widespread, it began to decline in the 1970’s and is thought to have been extirpated completely from the lake following a paper mill spill in the Missisquoi River in the late 1970’s.