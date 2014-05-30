Check out these incredible photos shot on May 29, 2014 by spotter pilot Wayne Davis (oceanaerials.com). Wayne was flying over Cape Cod Bay when he spotted and photographed this massive school of striped bass. Based on many years of experience, Wayne estimates the number of bass he saw yesterday in the tens of thousands, and estimates the average size of the bass around 1.5 to 2 feet.
Unbelievable Aerial Photos of Striped Bass Schools
Absolutely incredible. You weren’t kidding Kevin.
Lots of meals for the seals….
You mean an easy way for commercial fisherman to net them all up until there gone, for humans to eat. Enjoy your jellyfish sandwich in years to come.
Why can’t you just enjoy the pictures? Must you state the obvious
The hundred thousand seals have nothing to do with the drop in fish population its just the commercial guys right??
Nets are not allowed in mass for commercial bass . It’s a hook and line rod and reel fishery. We keep 15 a day Monday and Thursday.our qouta is not even a fraction of what they take in NC Maryland and Virginia . Facts are facts
Where were these taken?
in the air over cape cod bay – read the article
Incredible, imagine schools 10 times bigger in earlier days as stocks are 90 % decimated now.
Wonderful shots – what part of the bay were these?
Glad those fish didn’t come through during these sets of tides or they would have been wiped out
How would they been wiped out when they weren’t keeper size, they were estimated that the average size was 18″-24″. Great shots
Is that really your question? “How did they get wiped out when they weren’t keeper size?” Do you understand how ANY animal get’s wiped out? It’s pretty much one way.
Simply astonishing considering that there have been years that the bass number have been so sparse. Wonder what’s causing the explosion?
A fraction of what it should be. We need to give the stripers a break for a few years before AFMC runs them into the ground again
“before” ASMFC runs them into the ground again? It appears that’s been their plan for the last 10 yrs and continues going forward. It’s as though they’ve learned nothing from their miserable record of past mismanagement of every species the agency has overseen.
Seems like we’re on the same page Eric. Glad to see someone feeling as I do….
It’s not ASMFC it’s the selfish angler that doesn’t give a crap about anything but to kill breeder fish for ego and any entity that supports that that. Cough cough.
They must be running from global warming…
I wonder how deep the water is in these pictures?
Guessing these were in 12-16 feet of water. Was out off billingsgate last weekend and the bait was “insane”. Water was boiling with sand-eels. Wouldn’t surprise me if this is where the photos were taken. Could see the schoolies right under-em, but again all were in the 20-25 inch range.
No surprise here. Anyone who has put their time in on Cape Cod knows these schools are a yearly occurrence.
That top photo looks like a fish lol.
Millions upon millions of stipers migrate north each year. Seeing them in big schools is amazing but as one previous poster said it is not a surprise. ASFMC estimates that 5.2 million stripers were caught and released in 2012.
To be conservative let’s say that the ASFMC estimation is over by 50% and 2.6 million stripers were caught. Fish caught to fish that could be caught is say, 10%. That means that there were about 26 million stripers in the northeast in 2012. To put that in perspective that is 3.5 times bigger than the entire population of Massachuessets. Enough with the fish are gone and global warming and seals and crying in your beer because you didn’t land a keeper last night…
They are not at their peak in 2006 but the stock is still healthy and we have safeguards in place to make sure the 70s and 80s never happen again. That said, I’m all for culling seals. That population is getting out of whack.
you are correct that we should do some culling of the seals I have seen myself a seal diving of a rockpile he or she had been sunning it self as i came closer in my boat it dove into the water after a little while it came back up with a striper about 2 foot long in its mouth it then took one bite out of the belly and truw the rest back into the water ,and repeated tha same performance agaain,if I had had a gun I would have killed the seal .
And people wonder why the great whites hang around so long
Tons of assholes netting and selling them too. I know someone who reported some guys for netting stripers and fish and game said if you dont have a name we csnt do anything. But he wasnt sure of full name but knew it was happening in a certain spot .
Tell them to re-calibrate their GPS, because they missed Virginia Beach for the 4th year in a row!
Stop bitching and just enjoy the beauty of nature and just imagine how big some of them are !
Never gets old! Tight lines!
Kill the seals, kill them all!!
I HOPE THEY HIT TOWN COVE THANKS REG
All shorts that will be scooped up by the commercial boats, before the sport fishermen can find that one bass that’s long enough to keep. What a joke!!!!