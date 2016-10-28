Trout Stocked for New Hampshire Anglers

Winter anglers in New Hampshire have had some trout stocked especially for them this fall.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department stocks trout every year during the fall months, mostly to bolster the winter ice fishery. This should translate into some exciting action for winter anglers, according to Inland Fisheries Division Chief Jason Smith.

Anglers going after trout can find lists of waters that remain open to the taking of trout year round on the Fish and Game website. For lakes and ponds, visit www.fishnh.com/fishing/trout-year-round.html. For rivers and streams, see www.fishnh.com/fishing/trout-streams.html. Rules for waterbodies with special regulations are listed in the N.H. Freshwater Fishing Digest, available from license agents or on the Fish and Game website at www.fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html.

Following is a list of New Hampshire lakes and ponds that are scheduled to be stocked with trout during the fall of 2016 (please note that the list below is the plan for this year. There are many more New Hampshire waterbodies open for year-round fishing than are included on this list):

Akers Pond, Errol

Beaver Lake, Derry

Cedar Pond, Milan

Chocorua Lake, Tamworth

Crystal Lake, Gilmanton

Diamond Pond (Big), Stewartstown

Forest Lake, Winchester

Gustin Pond, Marlow

Laurel Lake, Fitzwilliam

Martin Meadow Pond, Lancaster

Massabesic Lake, Manchester

Mirror Lake, Woodstock

Newell Pond, Alstead

Opechee Lake, Laconia

Pearl Lake, Lisbon

Silver Lake, Madison

Stinson Lake, Rumney

Streeter Pond, Sugar Hill

Sunapee Lake (Little), New London

Waukewan Lake, Meredith

Wentworth Lake, Wolfeboro

Winona Lake, Center Harbor

Additionally, the Fish and Game Department hatcheries will stock out post-spawn brook and brown trout into selected waterbodies without a closed season before winter. These fish can range from 2-3 pounds each. Numbers, dates and stocking locations vary annually, depending on availability.

If anglers wish to pursue some open-water trout fishing in rivers, the Department will be stocking portions of the Cocheco and Lamprey rivers in mid-October through mid-November with surplus broodfish from our New Hampton Hatchery.

Berry Brook in Rye is also stocked with 2,500 yearling brown trout. This is a unique fishery where people can fish for “salters,” some of which can get rather large if they survive several years feeding in New Hampshire’s coastal estuaries.