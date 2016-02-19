2016 Fishing Tournament Calendar

Fishermen looking to add some excitement to their fishing this season can participate in one of the many fishing tournaments taking place throughout the Northeast. There are contests for just about every species that swims in our waters, with tournaments lasting a single day, a week or even the entire season.

All States – Maine To New Jersey

The Striper Cup May 2 to September 11

stripercup.com

This season-long tournament provides many ways to win, with individual and team competitions, a catch and release component and a grand prize boat.

Massachusetts

Holyoke Gas and Electric Shad Derby May 7 to 8 and 14 to 15

Holyoke, MA

hged.com

The annual HG&E Shad Derby is one of the region’s largest fishing events. Held on two weekends in May, the derby offers both adult and youth fisherman the opportunity to win prizes as they enjoy the recreational benefits of the Connecticut River.

Cotuit Bass & Blue Shootout Cotuit, MA The annual Cotuit Bass & Blue Shootout benefits the Kids 4th of July Parade & Christmas Stroll in Cotuit. It features cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place for both Bass and

Bluefish in each division. You don’t need a boat to compete in this tournament. You can bring your fish to the weigh station by boat or car.

Registration is at the captains meeting on July 31st 5:30PM (with snacks provided) at Freedom Hall on Main Street Cotuit.

Joe Cronin Memorial Jimmy Fund Fishing Tournament August 6th, 2016

Osterville, MA

joecroninfishing.com

The Joe Cronin Memorial Jimmy Fund Fishing Tournament is a fun event benefiting the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund in their fight against cancer.

Spring Sea Run Opener May 1-May 31, 2016

Nantucket, MA

springsearunopener.com

The Spring Sea Run Opener is all about getting back outside and enjoying the best of what Nantucket has to offer while raising money for a local non profit organization.

#Field4Hull Bass & Blues Inaugural Fishing Tournament September 17 – 18, 2016

Hull, MA

Fish4Field4Hull@gmail.com

2 Days Fishing, 2 tournament categories, Great Prizes and trophies, all for a great cause! Elite Division limited to only 25 boats (up to 5 anglers per boat)! Charity fundraising celebration to follow tournament on Sunday, 9/18 at Hull Yacht Club from 4-7:30 PM. Food, drinks, raffles, vendors, family activities, silent auction and more! General Public welcome! All proceeds benefit Hull’s future Athletic Turf Field to be enjoyed by Hull high school, Hull youth athletics and the surrounding communities that play there. For more information on tournament participation, donating, volunteering, or being a vendor please email Fish4Field4Hull@gmail.com

Rhode Island

Fluke Till Ya Puke June 18

South Kingston, RI

biggamefishingri.com

This fun, family-oriented event focuses on fluke, but includes a “trash fish” element, allowing more anglers to walk away winners.

Boston Big Game Fishing Club Monster Shark Tournament Newport, RI

http://www.bbgfc.com/

Held in memory of Steven James, this is the largest offshore sport fishing event in New England! Several State and IGFA All Tackle World Records have been set in this event.

Connecticut

Three Belles Outfitters 2016 Trifecta Challenge Kayak Tournament July 15 – July 24,

Niantic, CT

Three Belles Outfitters

This is a catch-photo-release style kayak tournament awards a 2016 Special Edition Hobie Outback to the angler with the greatest cumulative length of their top striper, blue, and fluke and has additional prizes for anglers with the top in each category.

New York

Absecon Saltwater Sportsmen 2016 Land & Sea May 1 – Oct 31

From Barnegat to Cape May, NJ

facebook.com/LandandSeaFishing/

This season long charity tournament hosted by the Absecon Saltwater Sportsmen benefits chidren’s charities. Anglers fish by land or boat, competing for prizes for heaviest striper, kingfish, bluefish and flounder.

Freeport Hudson Anglers Fluke Frenzy June 9

Freeport, NY

freeporthudsonanglers.com

This fluke fishing tournament is open to all anglers-boat and shore and kayak.

Freeport Hudson Anglers 44th Annual Shark Tournament June 18

Freeport, NY

freeporthudsonanglers.com

The 44th Annual Freeport Hudson Anglers Shark Tournament promotes conservartion with a minimum weight of 150 pounds for eligible fish, and also has a tag-and-release tournament within the event.

Montauk Marine Basin Shark Tournament June 23 to 25

Montauk, NY

marinebasin.com

This tournament is limited to 150 boats competing for a purse of $50,000 boken into various prizes, including a women’s and juniors division.

The Montauk Mercury Grand Slam July 16 and 17

Montauk Harbor, NY

montaukgrandslam.org

The Montauk Mercury Grand Slam will be held on July 16th and 17th at Uihlein’s Marina in Montauk, NY. This year’s tournament honors Montauk Fishing Legend Jake Nessel and benefits The Kiwanis Club of East Hampton and The Montauk Friends of Erin. The Grand Slam is a One-of-a-Kind inshore tournament where fisherman compete to catch fluke, sea bass, striped bass, and bluefish.

Shark’s Eye Tag-And-Release Tournament Montauk, NY

marinebasin.com

This catch-and-release only tournament is designed to promote shark conservation.

WhiteWater Sportfish Challenge Montauk, NY

marinebasin.com

Fishermen compete for $30,000 in cash and prizes while fishing for stripers, blues, tuna, sharks, fluke and mahi-mahi. The tournamnent field is limited to anglers in outboard boats and culminates in an awards ceremony and barbeque on Saturday afternoon.

New Jersey

Striper Marathon May 1 to June 30

Brick, NJ

jcsa.org

This two-month-long striper tournament guarantees $250 to the first striper over 50 pounds weighed in.

South Jersey Shark Tournament June 8 to 11

Cape May, NJ

southjerseytournaments.com

The highest-paying shark tournament in New Jersey gets between 150 and 200 boats each year, making it one of the most competitive shark-fishing contests in the region.

Jersey Coast Shark Anglers Mako “Catch It” Fever June 17 to 19

Brielle, NJ

jcsa.org

The Jersey Coast Shark Anglers were among the first groups to host shark tournaments at the Jersey Shore, and these events continue to be popular today, offering up to $60,000 in prize money.

Mako Mania Point Pleasant, NJ

makomanianj.com

The Greater Point Pleasant Charter Boat Association will be hosting the Mako Mania Tournament out of Manasquan Inlet. Fishermen compete for big prizes and calcuttas in this family friendly event.

Beach Haven White Marlin Invitational July 27 to 30

Beach Haven, NJ

thewmit.com

This trolling-only tournament awards big cash prizes and calcuttas for offshore species ranging from marlin to wahoo.

Jersey Coast Anglers Fluke Tournament August 13

Brick, NJ

jcsa.org



The MidAtlantic August 21 to 26

Cape May, NJ

themidatlantic.com

This big-money offshore tournament brings captains from all over the East Coast to compete for more than $2,000,000 in prizes by catching white marlin, blue marlin, wahoo, mahi and tuna.