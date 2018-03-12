Three Record-Setting Fish Caught in Vermont in 2017

Vermont Fish & Wildlife today announced that three fish caught in 2017 have been certified as new state records. New records were set for cisco, carp and redhorse sucker.

Chase Stokes, 11, of Ferrisburgh caught a new record carp in April while fishing with a nightcrawler on Otter Creek in Panton. The fish weighed an incredible 33.25 pounds, measured 40 inches long and had a girth of 26.5 inches. Chase’s carp beat out the previous record, which was caught in Lake Champlain in 2006, by just 4 ounces.

In May, Burlington angler Mike Elwood landed a new Vermont record redhorse sucker (pictured above) while fishing on the Winooski River in Colchester. The sucker, landed on a live worm, weighed 9.9 pounds and measured 29 inches long with an 18-inch girth, and it exceeded the previous record caught in 2015 by nearly a pound.

Finally, in September, Alan Franchot of Richmond caught a record cisco, also known as a lake herring, while trolling on Lake Champlain. Weighing 2 pounds, 4 ounces, the cisco was only the second of its species to be entered into the Vermont Record Fish Program since records started being kept by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department 49 years ago in 1969.

“We saw some incredible catches in 2017, especially Chase’s carp,” said Shawn Good, fisheries biologist with Vermont Fish & Wildlife. “It was an impressive looking fish, but what’s really exciting to me is that we’re starting to see more Vermont anglers fish outside of the box, as I like to call it, by taking advantage of many of the overlooked fishing opportunities we have in our state.”

“Vermont has an abundance of waters with a wide diversity of fish species that can be targeted and caught by hook-and-line, which speaks to both the variety and quality of sport fishing opportunities supported by healthy waters and good aquatic habitat,” said Good.

“While fishing remains excellent for more traditional species such as bass, trout, salmon, pike and others, there are so many other species out there that can provide amazing action with real trophy potential. Fish like bowfin, drum, gar, fallfish, suckers — the opportunities are endless,” said Good. “Catches like Mike’s redhorse sucker and Alan’s cisco just reinforce the notion that Vermont anglers are expanding their fishing pursuits and having a great time while doing it.”

With spring just around the corner, be sure to visit vtfishandwildlife.com to buy your fishing license and get in on the exciting action!