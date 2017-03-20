TFO Announces NEW 11-Foot Surf Rod

TFO’s new GIS SP 1102-2 surf rod is specifically designed for surfcasting in the Northeast.

The notion of surfcasting for stripers conjures up a romanticized image of a slicker-wearing fisherman standing on a rock, heaving monstrous wooden plugs and heavy bait rigs into the teeth of a nor’easter with an elephant-gun-caliber surf stick. But, let’s be honest – 90% of fishing for striped bass from shore involves quieter surf, long stretches of shoreline, and a little more finesse.

While 5-ounce pencil poppers have their place, the most effective striper surfcasting lures for these conditions are 1- to 2-ounce lures like the classic Red Fin, the 9-inch Slug-Go, and the popular SP Minnow. The problem is that these lighter lures aren’t as easy to heave toward the horizon, and as any surfcaster who has put in some time on the beach knows, being able to make long casts to reach fish and cover water is often the difference between getting skunked or catching a cow striper.

Fortunately, high-performance rod builder Temple Fork Outfitters has the solution.

TFO’s new GIS SP 1102-2 surf rod is specifically designed for surfcasting in the Northeast using lures in the ½- to 2-ounce range. Its 11-foot length gives you the leverage to launch your favorite bait, while the ultra-smooth progressive-tapered blank is perfectly engineered for comfortable casting that won’t wear out your back and shoulders.

Don’t let its lightweight build and sensitive blank fool you into thinking that TFO’s new rod sacrifices durability. Designed for the hardcore surf angler, it’s topped with Fuji double-foot KW anti-tangle guides that stand up to the punishment of braid line and saltwater. From the upper grip to the butt, braided, rubberized handles ensure a consistent grip under the toughest, wettest conditions.

Keeping with TFO’s philosophy of building affordable, high-quality, high-performance rods, the SP 1102 retails for a reasonable $269.95 and like all TFO products, has a no-fault lifetime warranty for the life of the registered owner.

Contact your local tackle shop, or tforods.com for more information.