Tell Congress – It’s Time To Stand Up For Recreational Fishing

Help to change current laws that govern federal saltwater fisheries are out of date and have never taken recreational anglers into account.

There’s nothing like the adventure of saltwater fishing. The adrenaline rush of hooking into a billfish, a big striper, or hard-fighting redfish is second to none. That thrill is undoubtedly what attracts over 11 million Americans to the sport.

Unfortunately, the current laws that govern federal saltwater fisheries are out of date and have never taken recreational anglers into account. This has led to shortened or even canceled seasons, reduced bag limits, and unnecessary restrictions.

The good news is there’s a new law making its way through Congress that should fix those problems!

Take Action – Support the Modern Fish Act

The Modernizing Recreational Fisheries Management Act, or Modern Fish Act for short, has just been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rather than focusing on commercial fishing, the new bill is a comprehensive package specifically aimed at addressing the needs of the nation’s 11 million saltwater recreational anglers.

The Modern Fish Act will improve access to America’s federal waters and promote conservation of our natural marine resources. Simply put, that means more and better fishing.

Tell your Representative to support the Modern Fish Act today!

Take Action – Support the Modern Fish Act