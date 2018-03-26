TAKE ACTION: MA DMF Seeking Input On Recreational Fluke, Black Sea Bass And Scup

The Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) is seeking public input on potential regulations for Massachusetts’ 2018 recreational fluke (summer flounder), black sea bass, and scup fisheries. Massachusetts is authorized to liberalize regulations for each species subject to requirements of the interstate fishery management plans.

Public input can be provided by either attending a March 28 Scoping Meeting or submitting written comment by April 4 (Midnight). Details are below.

Scoping Meeting

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

6:00 PM Doubletree Hotel

287 Iyannough Road

Hyannis, MA

Written Comment (April 4 Deadline)

Address to: David Pierce, DMF Director

251 Causeway Street, 4th Floor

Boston, MA 02114

Email: marine.fish@state.ma.us

Fax: (617) 626-1509

The Massachusetts Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission is scheduled to meet on April 12, and will review the Director’s recommendation for 2018 recreational fluke, black sea bass, and scup regulations. The Division expects to announce the regulations soon after. The fluke and black sea bass regulations could vary from the options provided below based on public input.

Fluke

Massachusetts is allowed to liberalize our recreational fluke regulations to increase projected harvest by 17% in 2018, relative to our preliminary 2017 harvest estimate (25,669 fish). DMF’s preferred option includes increasing the possession limit by 1 fish (reversing the 1-fish decrease required in 2017) and adding 15 days to the open season thereby encapsulating both the Memorial Day Weekend and Columbus Day Weekend.

Possible (non-preferred) alternatives include a slightly different season at 5 fish and 17” (e.g., opening on May 19, the same as black sea bass), or remaining at 4 fish to gain 59 open days. A size limit decrease (back to the 16” allowed prior to 2017) was evaluated and found to exceed the allowed liberalization.



FLUKE Open Season Bag Limit Minimum Size 2017 May 22–September 23 (125 days) 4 fish 17” Proposed 2018 May 23–October 9 (140 days) 5 fish 17” May 19–September 22 (127 days) 5 fish 17” May 1–October 31 (184 days) 4 fish 17”

Black Sea Bass

Massachusetts is allowed to liberalize our recreational black sea bass regulations to increase projected harvest by 4.6%, relative to our preliminary 2017 harvest estimate (222,079 fish). We are part of a region with RI, CT, and NY that has been newly allocated 61.35% of the coastwide recreational harvest limit, which is decreasing 15% in 2018. The Northern Region faces an 11.7% harvest reduction this year; however, this has been distributed between the states in a manner designed to achieve more consistent measures and equitable access within the region, while accommodating local differences. RI, CT, and NY must implement -2.1%, -28.5%, and -5.8% harvest reductions, respectively.

DMF is committed to opening the fishery on May 19, representing the third Saturday in May, consistent with recent prior years. The total length of the season will be determined by the possession limit (or limits) selected. A change in the minimum size is not allowed.

BLACK SEA BASS Open Season Bag Limit Minimum Size 2017 May 20–August 29 (102 days) 5 fish 15” Proposed 2018 May 19–September 1 (106 days) 5 fish 15” May 19–September 8 (113 days) 4 fish 15” May 19–June 30 July 1–September 8 (113 days) 5 fish 3 fish 15” May 19–June 30 July 1–September 24 (129 days) 4 fish 2 fish 15” May 19–August 31 September 1–September 10 (115 days) 4 fish 2 fish 15” May 19–August 31

September 1–September 16 (121 days) 4 fish

1 fish 15”

Scup

For recreational scup management, the Northern Region of MA–NY strives for compatible regulations to achieve our harvest target, which is increasing 34% in 2018. A regional proposal has been approved by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, from which deviation at this point are impractical.

Given the already liberal season and bag limits, the Northern Region states prioritized a reduction in the minimum size to 9”, matching the federal waters size limit. This is projected to increase harvest by about 27% within the region.

SCUP Mode Open Season Bag Limit Minimum Size 2017 Private May 1–December 31 (245 days) 30 fish 10” For-hire May 1–June 30

July 1–December 31 (245 days) 45 fish

30 fish 10” Proposed 2018 Private May 1–December 31 (245 days) 30 fish 9” For-hire May 1–June 30

July 1–December 31 (245 days) 45 fish

30 fish 9”

For more information, please contact DMF at 617-626-1520.