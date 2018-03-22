TAKE ACTION: Black Sea Bass Recreational Regulations Public Meeting

NYSDEC Division of Marine Resources will be hosting a public meeting regarding the 2018 New York Recreational Black Sea Bass Regulations on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 6:30 PM.

The meeting will take place at DEC Division of Marine Resources Headquarters, located at 205 N Belle Mead Rd, Suite 1, East Setauket, NY 11733.

New York can consider regulations that are conservationally-equivalent to 15.0” minimum size, 3 fish from July 3-August 31, and 5 fish from September 1-December 31. Changes can be made to the possession limit and season, but NOT to the minimum size limit.

Anglers and other interested groups are encouraged to attend and provide input regarding the proposed recreational regulations. Input gathered at this meeting will be considered by DEC Marine Resources and New York’s Marine Resource Advisory Council when setting regulations for 2018.

For more information on this meeting, contact 631-444-0430 or FW.Marine@dec.ny.gov.