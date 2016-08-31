A Surfcaster’s Glossary for Social Media

Missing those misty mornings on the #capecodcanal. Photo: @edstack99 #hookedup #surfcasting #stripedbass #morningfog #surffishing #stripers #sunrise #capecod @simmsfishing @shimanofish @advancedfishing A photo posted by On The Water Magazine and TV (@onthewatermagazine) on Jan 26, 2016 at 9:48am PST

It’s a digital world these days, and more surfcasters than ever are turning to social media to get their surf-fishing fix. In order to help you transition from surfcasting in real life to surfcasting on social media, we’ve prepared this glossary of terms. While some of the words may seem familiar, on social media, they can mean something entirely different.

#blitz – A short period of intense fishing that is often read about on social media, but rarely experienced.

#schoolie – The striped bass that you always seem to catch.

#cow – The striped bass that fishermen on social media always seem to catch.

#sunrise – Photos posted by surfcasters during periods of slow fishing.

#plug – A fishing lure that is purchased at a winter flea market and resold repeatedly on social media at increasingly higher prices, never to be fished.

#spotburn – The accusation that someone has revealed too much information about the location of good surf-fishing.

#rant – The act of going on social media to complain about overcrowding at your fishing spots, thereby attracting even more attention to said fishing spots, leading to more ranting. This rant cycle usually continues until the good fishing ends or the ranting party claims they are “done with this.”

#prostaff – Every surfcaster on social media.

#breeder – Any striped bass that has been harvested, photographed, and had its photograph posted on social media. Often used by surf-fishermen unhappy with the harvest of said striper, e.g. “Let the breeders go!”

#nightshiftcrew – A popular social media hashtag among young healthcare professionals who work nights and surf fishermen who don’t work at all.