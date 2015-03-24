Submit A Photo To On The Water!
Leave a Reply
by OTW Staff | | Uncategorized.
by Kevin Blinkoff on
Striper Cup participant Steven Duvel of Barrington, Rhode Island, wasn’t even sure that he was going to make it to StriperFest this year. Read more →
by OTW Staff on
If you are a student looking for fun, educational and challenging experience, On The Water may have just the right learning experience for you. Read more →
by OTW Contributor on
Three nationally vital estuaries are in long-term collapse due to the damming, diking and draining of the River of Grass. Read more →
Catch On The Water’s 2017 May inshore opener issue! Learn secrets to topwater plugging, master metal lip surfcasting techniques for big stripers, and discover color tactics for keeper fluke! Don’t miss it!
Catch On The Water’s 2017 May inshore opener issue! Learn secrets to topwater plugging, find gator blues on Long Island, and discover color tactics for keeper fluke! Don’t miss it!
Good morning,
Gene O’Brien caught this 44lbs 1/2 ounce bass Sunday morning (June 7th) off the southeast corner of Egg Rock. Gene entered the fish in the Swampscott Yacht Club season long striper tournament. He caught the fish on a Yo-Zuri Crystal 3D Minnow Magnum (F), green mackerel imitation lure.
Gene and I are long time subscribers to On The Water magazine.
Please do not mention my name in the fishing report,
thanks,
Dan
Fresh bass with sea lice are being caught in Little Compton RI.