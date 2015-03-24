Submit A Photo To On The Water!

  1. Dan

    Good morning,
    Gene O’Brien caught this 44lbs 1/2 ounce bass Sunday morning (June 7th) off the southeast corner of Egg Rock. Gene entered the fish in the Swampscott Yacht Club season long striper tournament. He caught the fish on a Yo-Zuri Crystal 3D Minnow Magnum (F), green mackerel imitation lure.
    Gene and I are long time subscribers to On The Water magazine.
    Please do not mention my name in the fishing report,
    thanks,
