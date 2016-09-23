StriperFest Has Arrived!

Come on out to On The Water’s hometown to see which team will hoist the 2016 Striper Cup trophy and celebrate the striper season at the biggest fishing party on the East Coast!

Join thousands of fishermen with their friends and family on Cape Cod to take boat demo rides, check out the sponsors’ displays, eat, drink and enjoy live music.

The Upper Cape is surrounded by world-class fall fishing, so don’t forget to bring your gear and plan to stay awhile.

StriperFest opens at noon, Saturday, September 24th and is being held at Falmouth Marine Park on Scranton Ave. in Falmouth, MA

Check out stripercup.com/striperfest for complete information including a $5 off admission coupon, directions, local attractions, bait shops, lodging and more.