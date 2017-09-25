StriperFest 2017 – The Biggest And Best Fishing Party In The East!
Striper Cup September 25, 2017
Despite hurricane Jose’s best efforts, StriperFest 2017 was a huge success with the biggest turnout of anglers and the best party yet!
Early morning setup of the 2017 StriperFest was wet and windy.
Setup was postponed by Hurricane Jose but the On The Water Crew and their partners combined forces to have the venue setup before the crowds arrived.
Folks from all over came to Falmouth to join the 2017 StriperFest party!
Anglers of all ages stopped by to try out the Fighting Chair!
Young angler faces off against an airborne marlin on the Fighting Chair
Catch And Release week 7 random drawing winner Corey Novak is all smiles after receiving his
Yeti prize package.
Chris George was all smiles after being awarded Angler of The Year in the Catch And Release Shore Division
Robbie Taylor generously passed along his his St Croix Legend prize to young angler Ben
Matt Weckbacher holds up his award for his 69-pound Striper of The Year!
Fingers were crossed in hope that their names would be called in the StriperCup Golden Ticket drawing
Paul Rogers came up HUGE in the grand prize drawing for a new
Cobia 220CC with Simrad electronics package and Yamaha power!
I was standing about 15 feet away from Paul when they announced his name. I was very happy for Paul when I saw his reaction and the reaction of the group that was with him. Congratulations and use it in the best of health!
i would love to enter but i strictly fish boston harbor and i cant compete with all you cape of cod guys , i think you should consider certain parts of new england not just the cape,because you guys know there are two capes in mass cape ann and the cape of cod hope this dosent fall on death ears im just saying i would love to get a reply but we will see