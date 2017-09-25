The 2017 Striper Cup

StriperFest 2017 – The Biggest And Best Fishing Party In The East!

by | | Featured, Striper Cup.

Despite hurricane Jose’s best efforts, StriperFest 2017 was a huge success with the biggest turnout of anglers and the best party yet!

Early morning setup of the 2017 StriperFest

Early morning setup of the 2017 StriperFest was wet and windy.

Setup was postponed by Hurricane Jose

Setup was postponed by Hurricane Jose but the On The Water Crew and their partners combined forces to have the venue setup before the crowds arrived.

Folks from all over came to Falmouth to join the 2017 StriperFest party!

Folks from all over came to Falmouth to join the 2017 StriperFest party!

Fighting Chair

Anglers of all ages stopped by to try out the Fighting Chair!

Young angler faces off against an airborne marlin

Young angler faces off against an airborne marlin on the Fighting Chair

Joe's Fresh Fish Prints demonstration

Joe Higgins from Joe’s Fresh Fish Prints demonstrated the steps invloved in creating a piece of his artwork.

Prizes ready for presentation to the monthly winners.

Prizes from Simrad, St. Croix, Quantum and Fish Unlimited Taxidermy ready for presentation to the monthly winners.

Corey Novak is all smiles after receiving his Yeti prize package.

Catch And Release week 7 random drawing winner Corey Novak is all smiles after receiving his Yeti prize package.

Chris George

Chris George was all smiles after being awarded Angler of The Year in the Catch And Release Shore Division

Robbie Taylor gave his prize to Ben

Robbie Taylor generously passed along his his St Croix Legend prize to young angler Ben

Matt Weckbacher

Matt Weckbacher holds up his award for his 69-pound Striper of The Year!

2017 Striper Cup Golden Ticket drawing

Fingers were crossed in hope that their names would be called in the StriperCup Golden Ticket drawing

Grand prize winner Paul Rogers

Paul Rogers came up HUGE in the grand prize drawing for a new Cobia 220CC with Simrad electronics package and Yamaha power!

  1. Bill Erickson

    I was standing about 15 feet away from Paul when they announced his name. I was very happy for Paul when I saw his reaction and the reaction of the group that was with him. Congratulations and use it in the best of health!

    Reply
  2. buzz goodly

    i would love to enter but i strictly fish boston harbor and i cant compete with all you cape of cod guys , i think you should consider certain parts of new england not just the cape,because you guys know there are two capes in mass cape ann and the cape of cod hope this dosent fall on death ears im just saying i would love to get a reply but we will see

    Reply

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

Related Posts

Cobia Boats Joins The Striper Cup!

by on

The Grand Prize for the 2017 Striper Cup has been announced: The all-new Cobia 220 CC! We’re excited to welcome Cobia Boats onboard as a premier sponsor of The Striper Cup. Cobia builds a true… Read more →