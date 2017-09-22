StriperFest 2017

StriperFest 2017 Arrives!

by | | Featured, Saltwater.

Come on out to On The Water’s hometown to see which team will hoist the 2017 Striper Cup trophy and celebrate the striper season at the biggest fishing party on the East Coast!

Yamaha demo rides

Yamaha will be holding demo tours for a number of their new models. Just sign up at the Yamaha display inside StriperFest and walk down to the docks to enjoy a free demo ride out into Vineyard Sound!

Join thousands of fishermen with their friends and family on Cape Cod to take boat demo rides, check out the sponsors’ displays, eat, drink and enjoy live music.

Check out stripercup.com/striperfest for complete information including a $5 off admission coupon, directions, local attractions, bait shops, lodging and more.

The Striper Cup Fighting Chair

Way more than just an awards ceremony for The Striper Cup, it’s the season-capping event of the year for striped bass fishermen and their families.

Casting demo

Don miss the tackle demos, games for the kids, casting competitions and more!

The Upper Cape is surrounded by world-class fall fishing, so don’t forget to bring your gear and plan to stay awhile!

Craig Cantelmo of Van Staal

Craig Cantelmo of Van Staal takes a moment to explain the engineering that goes into VS reels.

StriperFest opens at noon, Saturday, September 24th and is being held at Falmouth Marine Park on Scranton Ave. in Falmouth, MA

The Black Dog Raw Bar

Don’t miss the great food and drink provided by the Black Dog Tavern!

Golden ticket drawing

…and at the end of the day, it could be you who wins the grand prize and walks away as the owner of a new Cobia 220CC with Yamaha power and Simrad electronics package!
Don’t miss it!

  1. Antonio Fields

    my wife and I had a blast at this years Striper Fest, We cant wait till next year… THANK YOU…see you next year

    Reply

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

Related Posts