Striper Poachers Keeping NJ Conservation Officers Busy

Striped bass fishing, and the violations that sometimes go with it, have been heating up in the Newark Bay Complex and Hudson River.

On Sunday, April 9, 2017, DFW’s Bureau of Law Enforcement Conservation Officer Holmes and Lt. Kuechler patrolled the Newark Bay Complex. The officers inspected 15 fishermen and issued 10 summonses for violations of possession of undersized striped bass and possession of striped bass over the daily limit.

On the weekend of April 15, Lt. Kuechler, CO Holmes, CO Driscoll, and CO Ocampo patrolled the Newark Bay Complex and Hudson River. The officers inspected 65 anglers, issuing a total of 40 summonses for violations including possession of undersize striped bass, possession of striped bass over the daily limit and interference with the duties of a conservation officer.

The “bite” continued the next weekend with 29 anglers inspected and 18 summonses issued. The officers found 12 bass under the legal size limit, 9 taken over the daily limit and one instance of interference with the duties of a conservation officer.

(via the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife Facebook Page)