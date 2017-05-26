Striper Migration Map – May 26, 2017

The large tides from the New Moon brought fresh waves of migrating stripers into Northeast waters, and right now, fishermen from Southern New Jersey to Boston, Massachusetts have 30-plus-pound stripers swimming in their waters.

Chesapeake Bay

The migratory stripers have left the Chesapeake, leaving 20- to 28-inch bass behind. These stripers are feeding on bay anchovies throughout the bay.

Delaware Bay and Southern New Jersey

The bigger stripers have mostly left the Delaware Bay, but some big fish have been turning up around the beaches and inlets from Wildwood to Long Beach Island. Get more details in our Southern New Jersey Fishing Report.

Northern New Jersey

Most of the big stripers holding off Ocean and Monmouth Counties are still holding offshore in the bunker schools, but some fish are moving into the range of surfcasters, with fish to 20-plus pounds being caught on chunks of bunker. Learn more in our Northern New Jersey Fishing Report.

Hudson River

The spawn is wrapping up in the Hudson, and most of the bigger bass are working their way out of the river and into either Raritan Bay or Long Island Sound.

Long Island

Monster stripers are being trolled up off the western South Shore of Long Island, and big bass are being taken on bunker and artificials around the Metro New York region. The East End is still waiting for the big bass to arrive, but in the meantime, fishermen are taking keeper-sized bass to 15 pounds. Read more in our Long Island Fishing Report.

Connecticut and Rhode Island

Big stripers are still concentrated around the rivers in Connecticut, but as more migratory fish move into Connecticut waters from the Hudson River, large stripers will be spreading out on the reefs throughout Long Island Sound. Still, according to our Connecticut Fishing Report, for the biggest bass, you’ll need to focus on the far western Sound.

Big bass are holding in upper Narragansett Bay where they are finding warmer water and big schools of bunker. Find out where else the bass are biting in the Rhode Island Fishing Report.

Cape Cod and Massachusetts

Cape Cod, especially Cape Cod Bay, continues to hold some very nice stripers with another wave of 20-plus-pound fish appearing in the Canal this week. The latest update is that stripers are beginning to appear off the backside beaches where they are feeding on a bounty of sand eels and sea herring. Read more in the Cape Cod Fishing Report.

Twenty-pounders are moving along the South Shore in good numbers, and fishermen who can secure live mackerel for bait are doing well. These bigger bass haven’t yet made their way to the waters north of Boston. The Massachusetts report has all the details.

New Hampshire and Maine

New Hampshire has keeper stripers, and Maine is beginning to see some larger fish as well, including a 42-incher taken out of the Saco River this week. Check out the Northern New England Fishing Report to see where the best bite has been.