Striper Migration Map – May 12, 2017

The Chesapeake fish have reached the Northeast with 20- and 30-pound stripers showing up in ocean waters from New Jersey to Cape Cod. Fish to 40-plus pounds have been caught in Long Island Sound, suggesting that some Hudson River fish may be dropping back as well.

Chesapeake Bay

Besides smaller stripers making their first trip to the spawning grounds, the spawn in the Chesapeake appears to be over for this year. The best remaining action has been in the lower bay, though some large fish are still being caught in the upper bay. Due to some recent reports from New Jersey, however, it appears that the first wave of post-spawn stripers from the Chesapeake has made its way into Northeast waters.

Delaware Bay and Southern New Jersey

Big bass are steadily leaving Delaware Bay, with some good fish moving along the beaches from Cape May to Brigantine. However, most of the stripers being caught along the beaches have been undersized.

Northern New Jersey and Raritan Bay

This week, a few boats taking shakedown cruises out of Barnegat and Manasquan inlets looking for big blues encountered great action on stripers, with some topping 40 pounds, around schools of bunker two to three miles offshore. Trolling has been very productive, but anglers were able to live-line bunker to catch fish as well.

While bluefish storm the beaches and bays of New Jersey, just a little offshore, the first wave of monster stripers is making its presence felt. Dave Cohen trolled up this cow aboard Ledge Fever off Ocean County this evening. #onthewatermagazine #stripedbass #bunkerspoons #bunker #trolling #bigbaitbigfish A post shared by On The Water Magazine and TV (@onthewatermagazine) on May 11, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Raritan Bay has quieted down, as most of the larger bass have moved up the Hudson.

Hudson River

Big stripers are being reported in the Hudson River as they move up to their spawning grounds. They fish are following herring in the upper river and bunker in the lower river.

Long Island and New York

Long Island continues to be covered up in schoolies and small keepers, with some larger fish showing up on the western South Shore. Montauk and most of the South Fork is still waiting for keeper-sized fish, but Peconic Bay and most of the North Shore has keepers to 20 pounders.

Long Island Sound and Connecticut

Most of the fish being caught in the sound are shorts and small keepers, but several large stripers have been reported moving through Long Island Sound this week. These could be fish that have completed spawning in the Hudson River and moved right into the sound. Fish to 40-plus-pounds were reported.

Rhode Island

Narragansett Bay is holding good numbers of 32- to 36-inch stripers, according to our Rhode Island Fishing Forecast. Schools bass are still dominating the catches, however.

Cape Cod and Massachusetts

Stripers as large as 30 pounds were reported in the Cape Cod Canal this week, along with a few fish in the 15- to 20-pound range. The majority of the fish around Cape Cod are still very small shorts or small keepers, but the few larger fish being taken suggests a wave of post-spawn stripers may be moving in from the south.

North of the Cape, keeper stripers showed in numbers this week, with many 28-inch-plus fish arriving on the South Shore, in Boston Harbor, and on the North Shore.

A few more from this afternoon🎣🤘🏼 #stripedbass #saltwaterfishing #onthewatermagazine A post shared by Chris calabrese (@calabrese1997) on May 11, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

New Hampshire and Maine

Fresh schoolies have reached New Hampshire, and undoubtedly, a few keeper-sized fish are in the mix as well. In Maine, schoolie stripers to 24 inches have moved into the rivers in the Southern part of the state.