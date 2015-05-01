Striper Migration Map – May 1, 2015

CHESAPEAKE BAY

The striper spawn in the Chesapeake has been “steady and protracted” reports the Maryland DNR. Post-spawn fish have begun to leave spawning grounds in the Potomac and other rivers and anglers are intercepting them in the channels leading out of Chesapeake Bay. Many prespawn bass are moving up into the Susquehanna to spawn. Winter rain and snow runoff has caused conditions for a good March plankton bloom and subsequent zooplankton bloom, which hopefully will provide a food source for newly hatched striped bass larvae. Cross your fingers for a big 2015 year-class!

DELAWARE RIVER/BAY

Big egg-laden stripers are moving up the Delaware River on their way to spawn. Fish as large as 40 pounds have been caught in the past week. Stripers are being caught as far as Trenton.

NEW JERSEY

Big numbers of short stripers are moving through South Jersey backwaters. There are some keepers, but most fish appear to be from the large 2011 year class. In some areas, getting through the bluefish to the stripers has been difficult.

Large stripers continue to move through Raritan Bay, presumably on their way to spawn in the Hudson River. Bunker chunks have accounted for fish up to 40 pounds. Trolling wire line also accounted for a 40-plus pounder this week.

More surf stripers were reported throughout New Jersey this week from Cape May all the way to Sandy Hook. Clams continue to be the best bait, but minnow plugs are catching a few fish as well.

Large schools of bunker attracted bluefish to the surf and bays of Ocean County. Barnegat and Great bays continue to have big schools of 6- to 16-pound bluefish.

NEW YORK

More large bass have been reported from the Hudson River as female stripers move up the river to spawn. Bass larger than 20 pounds have been reported around New York Harbor.

Keeper stripers are moving east along the South Shore of Long Island, where clams have been the hot bait, particularly around Fire Island.

Stripers up to 20 pounds have been reported on the western North Shore of Long Island. The best numbers are in the western bays, but fish are showing up as far as Port Jefferson. Some bluefish have been reported on the extreme west end of Long Island. Get the details in the Long Island Fishing Report.

CONNECTICUT

Holdover striped bass is very good in the rivers. River herring are putting larger bass to 20 pounds on the feed, especially at night. Fresh schoolie stripers have flooded into Long Island Sound and can be found at the mouths of rivers and estuaries. Get the details in the Connecticut Fishing Report

RHODE ISLAND

More reports of fresh schoolie striped bass to 30 inches have been reported in recent days from the south-facing Rhode Island shorelines! Holdover striped bass are being reported in other Rhode Island locations including the Providence River, Upper Narragansett Bay, and the Narrow River.

MASSACHUSETTS

Martha’s Vineyard reported fresh schoolie stripers this week, and while we haven’t heard of any fresh fish in Buzzards Bay estuaries, fishermen will be out this weekend and will almost certainly find them along the South Coast and Upper Cape.

NEW HAMPSHIRE AND MAINE

Striper anglers are waiting patiently, passing the time by targeting freshwater fish.