Striper Migration Map – June 9, 2017

The Full Moon in June

Just about anywhere from Southern New Jersey to the North Shore of Massachusetts has the potential to produce a 30-pound-plus striped bass right now. More waves of large, migrating stripers, moving north with the full moon tides have filled in some of the gaps as the fish settle in to feed on bunker, mackerel, sand eels, or herring.

Southern New Jersey

A few bass to 40 pounds have been showing up on the South Jersey beaches according to our South Jersey Fishing Forecast, but despite it being “prime time” bass fishing was sporadic this week. The neap tides could have something to do with that, but with the Full Moon on Friday, June 9th, there’s bound to be another wave of bass moving through South Jersey water.

Northern New Jersey

The bite off Northern New Jersey picked up this week after slowing a bit. Several 50-plus-pounders were reported in our Northern New Jersey Fishing Forecast, both on the troll and on live bunker.

Long Island

Our Long Island Fishing Forecast reported red hot striper fishing on both sides of the island, with big bass falling to live bunker off the North Shore, and monster bass being caught on the troll off the South Shore.

Big stripers have even made their way east, with 40-plus-pound bass being reported from the surf in Montauk.

Connecticut

Cooler than usual temperatures are keeping most of the bigger bass and baitfish around the river mouths in Connecticut, where the water has been warmer.

Rhode Island

The shallow, warmer waters of Narragansett Bay are still holding big stripers chasing around schools of bunker.

Along the rest of the Rhode Island coast, striper fishing has been a little slower and the fish a bit smaller than in Narragansett.

Massachusetts

The stormy weather shuffled the deck in Cape Cod Bay, moving around the fish that had settled into the lower bay. Bass continue to work down the backside beaches, from Provincetown, but the waters off Chatham and Monomoy are still on the cold side for the schools of bigger bass to move in. Martha’s Vineyard had a nice influx of quality bass this week, with surf and boat fishermen taking fish in excess of 30 pounds.

Big bass are being caught on mackerel along the South Shore, and 25-pound-plus fish have turned up as far north as the Merrimack River.

New Hampshire and Maine

Keeper-sized fish are increasing in number in New Hampshire and Maine, and with 25-pounders in the Merrimack, the upcoming warm weather and full moon tides will sure move some bigger fish north in the coming days.