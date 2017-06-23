Striper Migration Map – June 23, 2017

With the June New Moon here, we can probably expect the last big movements of stripers coming up form the South. The fishing was slow for New Jersey anglers this week, after last week’s flurry of big fish. That doesn’t mean the run is over just yet. There may be another wave of stripers on the way, or some of the fish feeding around Long Island may slide over to the Jersey side to feed on bunker.

Long Island is still holding big stripers around the bunker schools, and large bass can be found throughout the entire island to Montauk.

In Connecticut, the striper fishing is still off to a slow start. Fishermen are catching at the Race and around the Connecticut River, but in the Eastern Sound, the fishing still seems to be lagging.

In Rhode Island, the bulk of the large stripers seem to have shifted over to Block Island, with the fishing in Upper Narragansett Bay slowing way down this week. Fishing is improving around the Watch Hill Reefs as well.

A fresh wave of keeper-sized stripers reached Cape Cod this week, loaded with sea lice and very hungry. The fish moved into the rips around Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, and cooler than average temperatures on the other side of Monomoy seems to be keeping the bass from filling into the rips and the Chatham area just yet.

Some very large stripers are being caught around the North and South shores of Massachusetts, with fish larger than 50 pounds reported this week. The New Hampshire Seacoast up to Maine is seeing more consistent large fish as well.