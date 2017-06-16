Striper Migration Map – June 16, 2017



After slowing up a bit, a new wave of large stripers appears to be making its way up the Northeast Coast, bringing some of the largest fish of the season to New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.

New Jersey Striper Report



A wave of monster bass moved into the waters off the northernmost part of the New Jersey coast reports our Northern New Jersey Fishing Forecast. Early this week, fishermen reported big numbers of 40-plus-pound stripers falling to bunker and popping plugs. South of Monmouth County, the striper fishing is slowing down with few fish moving into the beach, and reports of 20-pound and up stripers thinning out according to our Southern New Jersey Fishing Forecast.



Long Island Striper Report

The west end of Long Island is seeing similar action to what’s happening off New Jersey with very large stripers feasting on the schools of bunker. Large bass are also being taken off the Western North Shore of the Island. Out East, big stripers are being taken occasionally off Montauk, but prime time is still a couple weeks away. Learn more at our Long Island Fishing Forecast.

Connecticut Striper Report

Central Long Island Sound is full of 20- to 40-inch stripers, but larger fish have been a bit harder to come by. More stripers seem to have moved into the Connecticut River in the past week, with good numbers of bunker keeping them around. Read more in our Connecticut Fishing Forecast.

Rhode Island Striper Report

Some super-sized bass moved into the waters off Block Island, at about the same time the fishing in upper Narragansett Bay began to taper off.

Massachusetts Striper Report

Fishing in the Cape Cod Canal was fair this week as fishermen wait for another wave of large migratory fish to move through. Cape Cod Bay is full of bass in the 24- to 36-inch range, and there is word of larger fish around Race Point in our Cape Cod Fishing Forecast.

Large stripers have moved into South Shore waters according to our Massachusetts Fishing Forecast, with fish to 46 pounds reported this week.

New Hampshire and Maine Striper Report

Fishermen are catching 20-pounders in New Hampshire, and 30-pound-plus fish will undoubtedly be in before the New Moon.

In Maine, larger migratory fish are turning up along the shorelines, while the rivers remain chock full of schoolies according to our Maine and New Hampshire Fishing Forecast.