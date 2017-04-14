Striper Migration Map – April 14, 2017



2017 Striper Migration Map

An April warm-up has stripers on the move. There has been heavy spawning activity in the Chesapeake tributaries, big numbers of schoolies along the Jersey shore, fish to 20 pounds in Raritan Bay, and the first migrating fish showed up in Rhode Island this week. Look for the striped bass migration to really pick up with warm weather predicted over the Easter weekend.

Chesapeake Bay

Spawning activity was heavy in the mid- and lower Bay tributaries over the past week around the full moon. According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, post-spawn bass are going to be trickling out into the Bay in time for the opening day of the Trophy Striped Bass Season on April 15, when anglers have a chance to catch a striped bass over 35 inches. The fishing will only get better in the following two weeks as post-spawn striped bass exit the spawning rivers and look for something to eat before heading out into the ocean

The Susquehanna is running cold and dirty, so there hasn’t been too much striper activity there yet. Those wishing to fish the upper bay this weekend for their chance at a trophy-size striped bass will be focusing their efforts for the most part along the steep channel edges of the shipping channel south of the Brewerton Channel. The edge off Podickory Point and near Love Point to the triple Buoys will be popular with trollers.

Delaware Bay

Some larger stripers are being caught in the lower Delaware River, south of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal on bloodworms and bunker chunks. Shore anglers have been scoring at Augustine Beach.

Note that as of April 1, the striped bass season is closed above a line running east from the South Jetty of the C&D Canal to the Pennsylvania line. Anglers using any type of bait in this area must use non-offset circle hooks even if they are not targeting striped bass.

New Jersey

The backwaters continue to be the best bet for stripers in Southern New Jersey according to our fishing reports. Clams, bloodworms and artificials are all catching fish. There are some fish in the surf, but the warmer water temperatures in the back bays have concentrated most of the stripers. Most of the stripers are 18 to 24 inches, with a few fish to 30 inches as well.

Fishing greatly improved in the Raritan Bay, according to our Northern New Jersey fishing report. Good numbers of bass in the 10- to 15-pound class have been reported, and bigger fish should show this weekend.

There have also been a few reports of solitary bluefish, but no bluefish blitzes reported… yet.



New York

According to our Long Island- New York fishing report, schools of small stripers have arrived and are filtering into backwater areas on the West End of the island. Striper season in New York opens on April 15. Farther out on Long Island, holdover stripers are becoming more active in the bays as water temperatures warm.

Connecticut/Rhode Island

The holdover striper fishing remains good in the Housatonic River and the Connecticut River, and the fish will only get more active once the water begins to warm.

Big news this week was the arrival of fresh migrating schoolie stripers at the West Wall in Rhode Island.

Cape Cod/ Massachusetts

With waters jumping a few degrees this week and bass reported in Rhode Island, it’s time to start looking for the first schoolie stripers to show up some time over the next week. The southside of Martha’s Vineyard and the south coast from Narragansett Bay to Fairhaven are usually the first areas to report the arrival of migrating stripers.