The Striper Cup Grand Prize Cobia 220 CC

The Grand Prize for the 2017 Striper Cup has been announced: The all-new Cobia 220 CC!

Cobia builds a true fishing boat that combines a high-performance hull, luxury amenities, and fishing-first details all in one stunning package.

Would you like to be named the winner of the Cobia 220 CC at StriperFest in September?

Tour the Cobia 220 CC:

What makes the new Cobia 220 CC so great? Maybe it’s the sharp forward entry, large bow flare and variable deadrise hull that makes it ride better than a lot of bigger boats. Or it could be the high sides and deep interior freeboard that make it feel so secure and safe even in outsized seas. Then there’s the fact that it has an insulated fishbox that drains overboard and undergunwale rod storage, features that other boats its size can’t claim. And what about the hidden rear seat with flip up backrest and battery storage underneath? Put it all together and the new 220 CC is the most feature rich and big water ready 22 footer out there.

Fuel capacity: 89 gal

LOA: 21′ 07″

Maximum: HP 250 hp

Transom height: 25″

Weight: (approx. w/o engine): 2,950 lbs

A wide open and flat cockpit floor all the way to the bow provides plenty of room to move around yet the recessed grabrail is always within easy reach. Note the premium grade hardware (no plastic) and the flush mount cleat on the bow.

The oversized anchor locker is designed to accommodate even deep water anchor setups with an anchor ball.

The T-Top features overhead storage & lighting.

Specifications Beam 8′ 06″ Deadrise 20 deg. Draft 18″ Fuel capacity 89 gal LOA 21′ 07″ Maximum capacities 9 persons or 1,600 lbs Maximum HP 250 hp Transom height 25″ Weight (approx. w/o engine) 2,950 lbs

Hidden rear seat with flip up backrest

The oversized fish box is insulated, easy to get to, and drains overboard.

The livewell has no hard corners for bait to bump into and its standard aeration system keep bait lively all day. The clear acrylic lid door also allows you to check on your bait quickly and easily.

Switches are clearly labeled and back-lighted for easy low light viewing. Switch tips light up when in the on position to alert the user that the accessory is operating.

• Find a Local Cobia Dealer