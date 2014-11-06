Striper Boats Introduces New 200 Dual Console

At the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show last week, Striper Boats unveiled their new Dual Console boat, the 200 DC. Billed as “The best of both worlds,” the Striper 200 DC offers a wide stance, beautiful lines and a dry ride. A quick walk-around the boat also reveals the loads of creature comforts, including fish boxes, livewell and built-in rod storage. Engine options from 115 to 200 horsepower along with an industry-leading 91-gallon fuel capacity will make sure that wherever the bite is, it will be in range of the 200 DC.  Check out the full specs over at Striper Boats.

The Striper Boats 200 DC makes its debut at the 2014 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.

Among the family-friendly features is a fully-enclosed head.

Optional flip seat accommodates plenty of friends.

Bow seating with an optional table for lunch on the water.

The walk-through windshield of the dual console gives the boat a layout conducive to fishing and family time.

  1. Steve

    Sorry this isn’t a boating review it’s an ad for striper boats. Couldn’t you at least write your own copy instead of lifting if from their web site?

  2. Cec

    Your right , I was looking for a comprehensive review. Some performance data, handling, range, etc. this boat deserves more. They could have at least gone to another site and pulled some information to make it look like a review.

