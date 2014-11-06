Striper Boats Introduces New 200 Dual Console

At the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show last week, Striper Boats unveiled their new Dual Console boat, the 200 DC. Billed as “The best of both worlds,” the Striper 200 DC offers a wide stance, beautiful lines and a dry ride. A quick walk-around the boat also reveals the loads of creature comforts, including fish boxes, livewell and built-in rod storage. Engine options from 115 to 200 horsepower along with an industry-leading 91-gallon fuel capacity will make sure that wherever the bite is, it will be in range of the 200 DC. Check out the full specs over at Striper Boats.
Sorry this isn’t a boating review it’s an ad for striper boats. Couldn’t you at least write your own copy instead of lifting if from their web site?
Your right , I was looking for a comprehensive review. Some performance data, handling, range, etc. this boat deserves more. They could have at least gone to another site and pulled some information to make it look like a review.
Yes! Finally someone writes about cruser.