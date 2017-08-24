Striped Bass Poachers Busted At Cape Cod Canal

Earlier in the morning of August 24, 2017, Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers were patrolling the Cape Cod Canal in response to numerous complaints regarding striped bass violations.
Officers encounterd a high level of compliance; however, there were also numerous violations of individuals over the recreational limit. Officers observed violators loading their vehicles, hiding fish within the rocks and bushes, as well as filleting fish. Criminal summonses were issued to five individuals, several civil citations were issued as well.
A total of 332-pounds of striped bass were seized and subsequently donated to the New Bedford-area Salvation Army. A total of 16-pounds of fillets were seized, but due to their condition were found not suitable for human consumption and were ultimately destroyed. Fishing gear was seized as well.
seized their gear great start. How much in the wallet ???
SCUMBAGS !!!!
Great work officers.
Phenomenal job.
Thank you to the Officers for their work. Next we need the judges to do their job and put these people away. They just passed a law that gives them the right to confiscate property of the violators. Take their vehicles too. I hope they use those laws to the fullest. I hope they will continue to follow these stories to show people what happens.
SOBs! Hope the fines are plenty. Seized “their walmart gear” eh. Better than nothing. Hope they get community service too.
I agree with all the comments fining them big deal 3i days in the cooler does more because they off the watervways . If they are doing what else are they up to I sure it is not singing in the choir at church. Would you want these out laws playing golf with?
They could go down there just about every day and find poachers. I see poachers just about every single time I go fishing, how is it the Enviro Police don’t??
Keep up the enforcement actions. All decent fishermen/ women appreciate your efforts. Well done.