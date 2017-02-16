Striped Bass Poacher Busted

For Release: Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Striped Bass Poaching – Rockland County

On Jan. 30, ECO Maxwell Nicols received a tip reporting illegal Striped Bass fishing taking place at the Haverstraw Marina in West Haverstraw. ECO Andrew Kostuk assisted as Nicols conducted surveillance along the Hudson River by foot. One subject was seen catching bass and hiding them in the tall grass along the beach. ECO Nicols was unable to catch up to the man when he took the garbage bags containing the fish to his car. However, ECO Kostuk was able to stop the subject’s vehicle as it attempted to leave the parking lot. Six Striped Bass were found in the vehicle, and the fisherman was charged with the possession of Striped Bass out of season. The charges are returnable to the Town of Haverstraw Court.

