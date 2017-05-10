Striped Bass Managers Shoot Down Quota Increase

At Tuesday’s Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) meeting in Alexandria, Virginia, the Striped Bass Management Board rejected a consideration to liberalize striper regulations. The motion had been initiated in response to complaints raised by Chesapeake Bay jurisdictions regarding economic hardship since the implementation of harvest reductions for the 2015 season.

The motion was voted down 10-5 with New Jersey voting with Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the PRFC in favor of the motion.