St. Croix Rods Mojo Family Grows – Introducing Mojo Jig and Mojo Salt



The St. Croix Mojo Jig Series brings life to vertical jigs, and is built to tire out fish, not fishermen.

There might not be a more dynamic and dramatic method in fishing – working a heavy lure spastically up and down while reeling like a dragster burning rubber. The technique goes by the mundane name of “deep or vertical jigging,” but should probably be dubbed “torn rotator cuff and utter exhaustion jigging.”

Fact of the matter, though, is that some of the Northeast’s most ferocious species – stripers, bluefish, tuna – come from directly underneath the boat, from 10 to 200 feet below your boat shoes.

The core attributes of most of the deep-jigging rods on the market is that they are excessively supple and virtually unbreakable. The problem with a rod meeting that description is that it doesn’t fight a fish well or let a jig to dance to its potential. The Mojo Jig executes beautifully during both the presentation and fish-catching stages.

Enter To Win A St Croix Mojo Salt Or A Mojo Jig Rod!

At the center is a blank manufactured with premium-quality SCII graphite with Fortified Resin System. Combined with Advanced Reinforcing Technology, Mojo Jig delivers incomparable strength and durability.

True saltwater-grade components give Mojo Jig the utmost in corrosion protection and saltwater stamina. Sea Guide guides with corrosion-resistant SS304 frames and aluminum-oxide rings fend off saltwater deterioration. Conventional models boast a Fuji PSS-SD palming reel seat with black hood, while spinning versions sport a Fuji® DPS reel seat with black hoods. In both cases, the end result is comfort and reliability while jigging and fighting fish. A Premium EVA handle keeps hands comfortably while jigging and fighting fish. A Kigan hook-keeper secures the biggest of jigs while crashing out to sea.

Mojo Jig retails for $200 and comes with a 5-year warranty backed by St. Croix Superstar Service.



The St. Croix Mojo Salt series blends durability and design consistency.

“Mojo Salt is perfect for the rigorous nature of a guide boat,” said noted Florida Keys guide Captain Tom Rowland. “With nine models in the series, Mojo Salt applies to so many techniques, and the wide variety of species I chase.”

Retailing at $200-220, Mojo Salt offers exceptional value, while maintaining St. Croix’s legendary acumen for blank design. “The Mojo Salt’s blank construction definitely makes it more durable,” Rowland said. “St. Croix invests tremendous effort into ensuring uniform wall thickness throughout the entire blank. That’s huge because if you don’t have uniform wall thickness, you’re creating weak spots in that rod, and inevitably, it’s going to break. Maybe it’s on a cast, maybe it’s on a fish, or maybe you’re just carrying it out and you notice the tip is broken. We’re not having any of those issues at all.”

The Mojo Salt’s balance of strength and durability makes it perfect for taking the abuse of big stripers and bluefish. The blend of premium quality SCII graphite with Fortified Resin System and linear S-glass along with Integrated Poly Curve tooling technology eliminates all transitional points in the rod blank, delivering smoother actions, increased strength and greater sensitivity. This, while Advanced Reinforcing Technology adds a magnitude of strength with virtually no increase in blank diameter or weight. This means the rod can take getting bounced around in the boat on those days when the weather is bad but the fishing is as good as it gets.

The Mojo Salt has a perfect action for casting big lures and live baits to bass hunting the boulderfields or bluefish blitzing in open water.“Mojo Salt has a slightly slower, more progressive taper,” touts Rowland. “I like that for all of our bait fishing applications,” like live-lining bunker. For casting big baits, the more progressive action does a better job.

Elsewhere, Rowland finds Mojo Salt rods offer superior flex for throwing larger artificials such as pencil poppers and topwaters to stripers. Hurling these hefty baits long distances is key; but the forgiveness of a rod with a little more flex helps maximize every bite.