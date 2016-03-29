Spring Run Stripers On The Hudson River

Herring and Stripers Collide on America’s Rhine
Though April 1 is the opening day of striped bass season on the Hudson River, no fishing happens in the Catskills until the alewives show up. Within a month, the marinas will come alive with excited fishermen who have heard the news of the arrival of these silvery baitfish.
When the alewives—commonly called herring—do arrive, all of the river’s predators get in on the action. Ospreys dive-bomb them, blue herons spear them, and bald eagles swoop down to pluck them from the water. A few sunny, warm days in early to mid-April is usually enough to get the alewives moving in the river—and right behind them is the first wave of striped bass.
These first stripers are usually the smaller males that winter in the river, but that is not always the case. On April 17, 2012, I caught my biggest bass to date—a 47-incher that was full of eggs. I wasted no time getting a quick measurement and releasing the fish unharmed. I know my uncle, an old school striper fisherman, is rolling over in his grave, cursing me for talking about bass in inches, but since I was only taking a shakedown cruise, I had no scale on board. The current inland New York state record is 60 pounds and was caught on a bloodworm in Newburgh Bay on May 14, 2014.
Finding and Catching Feeding Stripers
By May, the Hudson River striper run is at its peak, with big numbers of bass spread throughout the 150 miles of murky water between New York Harbor and Albany. The bass could be anywhere in this stretch, and I mean anywhere. In the spring of 2014, I caught a 20-pound bass in front of a creek so small I could jump across it. Although the bass could be anywhere, history has shown that the biggest fish are caught between Wappinger Creek and Catskill. I fish in the heart of that stretch at Saugerties. This area is near three major tributaries—Rondout Creek in Kingston, Esopus Creek in Saugerties, and Catskill Creek in Catskill—all of which are major herring magnets.
The first key to catching Hudson River stripers is finding fish that are willing to feed. While you may find fish in the river channel, they are often moving or staging in preparation for the spawn, and are less interested in feeding. Feeding stripers move out of the channel and into the shallower water to chase herring.
Fishing for striped bass in the river is different than fishing for them in the ocean. Once they enter the river, the fish don’t orient to structure, they have limited visibility in the murky water, and spawning becomes their priority—and spawning fish don’t always eat.
The feeding times for Hudson River stripers seem random. I’ve caught plenty of fish at slack tide, especially big ones, but the best odds of hooking up happen when the tide is running. Which tide is more productive, however, is not clear. I will say that when a cold wind blows out of the north, fishing the outgoing tide will keep your boat straight and your lines tight, making it easier to detect bites, which will lead to more stripers.
There are several techniques that work well, but most of the time I use bait. The stripers in the river key in on the herring, so I make sure to “match the hatch” with a combination of cut bait and live herring. For the live baits, the livelier the better. Stripers are predators, and love to chase down a struggling herring.
Anchoring allows for the best presentation of live herring. I usually anchor just outside the river channel in the transitional zone. I hook the live herring through the back with a 6/0 Gamakatsu Octopus hook. Depending on the current speed, I use a 2- to 4-ounce sinker to keep the herring in the strike zone, and occasionally rig it under a large float. Stripers will often chase the herring to the surface, taking the bait in a big explosion of water.
Catching Herring
Catching the herring is an art in itself. The most widely used method netting them with a 4-foot by 4-foot scap net. Anglers lower the net and cast a swim bait along the shore to act as a “stoolie” to lure herring into the net. Mistaking the swimbait for another herring, the baitfish will follow the lure over the scap net, at which point the angler quickly pulls the net from the water. Scap nets can only be used in the main river, not the tributaries. This method is especially popular with shore fishermen.
In the tributaries, anglers can use Sabiki rigs to jig up the herring. Just be aware that Sabiki rigs come with six hooks, and anglers are allowed to use no more than five hooks at a time on New York waters, so be sure to snip off one hook before using a Sabiki rig.
Hudson River Anadromous River Herring regulations
|Location
|Open Season
|Minimum Length
|Daily Possession Limit
|Manner of Taking
|Main stem of the Hudson River from Lock 1 near Waterford, NY south to the George Washington Bridge
|March 15 through June 15
|None
|10 per angler,
OR
a maximum boat limit of 50 per day for a group of boat anglers, whichever is lower
|Angling or by personal use nets
|Hudson River Tributaries and Embayments, including Mohawk River (see Saratoga County Special Regulations for exception)
|March 15 through June 15
|None
|10 per angler,
OR
a maximum boat limit of 50 per day for a group of boat anglers, whichever is lower
|Angling only
Personally, I enjoy catching herring with a light rod and reel. Its great fun for kids and gets everybody involved in the bait-catching process. However, it is less efficient if you are trying to be striper fishing at first light.
Shore Fishing
Shore fishing is very popular up and down the river. The herring spawn right along the shoreline, bringing big stripers within casting range of shore-bound anglers. Some of the biggest fish are caught from shore.
Let them Swim
Keep in mind that the stripers running the Hudson in springtime are there to spawn. They estimate that a 12-pound bass has 850,000 eggs, and the number of eggs increases as the fish grow larger. Take a photo and release the large stripers to complete their spawn and ensure a strong spring run in the Hudson for years to come.
Great summary article! Can’t wait till Friday to go fishing
Nice article, as a local striper fishermen I was reading this article in fear of some spot burns, but you did a great job of explaining what to look for in a spot as opposed to telling where specifically to go! I’d also add in that the river gets more and more crowded every year with fishermen. Please have respect out on the water and use some courtesy. If someone is already anchored, don’t anchor nearby and specifically off his stern. These stripers take some big runs and landing them is alot harder when someone’s anchor line is in the way! Good luck this year and stay safe.
Seriously? It is illegal to catch and/or use river herring as bait.
Pat, you must be out of state and do not know regulations in the Hudson.
Not in New York. Perfectly legal there.
Learn your regulations before you make a comment, Pat.. Live Linning river herring in the river is not illegal. You can’t take the river herring from the river to another body of water.
They’re alewives…
They’re alewives…and the regs are posted above…
Ray said it right. Be safe on the river.
It’s almost time. The river looks good so far this year, no junk. Early ice out, low north snow pack. The fishing should be back this season.
The slow / no bite of last year is hopefully behind us.
We’ll give it our 2oth+ year shot and if the bass won’t come up we’re heading over to try the CT river for the first time. If that’s a bust here comes lake Ontario….fun, fun, fun
In Massachusetts taking river herring is illegal and carries a stiff fine and possible arrest and confiscation of all fishing equipment and possibly your car if using it to transport bait in large numbers. The problem over the years has been overzealous fishermen netting the herring for lobster fishermen, commercial fishermen, recreational fishermen. Let’s face it nature knows what it’s doing in using live bait to catch live stripers. The question that arises is what role do humans play in the whole thing and will the herring numbers ever come back to support a larger biomass of striped bass. Back when the Mass. regs allowed one 36 inch striper there were a lot less fish but they were larger fish. You are a good man to release the females especially if carrying the future’s eggs. Tight Lines!!! Nice picture.
Ok, yes, out of state here, sorry… Seems very foreign to me to use a species as bait that has only recently been making a decent return.. but, apparently you can use them as bait on the Hudson if you catch them per the regs, or buy them appropriately. Didn’t see the regs table on the phone. Still, Fessik probably said it best…
Wouldn’t have been the first time an article recommended use of illegal bait. A while back, an article on striper fishing in the Sound off CT recommended live-lining small 4-6inch porgies. I’m sure it would work, trouble, is, porgies must be 10in to keep, and using them as bait counts as keeping them.
Grandpa used small flounder but that was when flounder where plentiful
Have had a great year fishing the walleye spawn on the Connecticut river over here in Vermont/New Hampshire. Started out in the boat in mid Febuary catching some of the springs largest males to date first (6#s+) with a few female toads (8#s)coming early in march. What I’m getting at is typically I’m fishing the peak of the spawn in early to mid April. As of yesterday we’re now only catching a few of the tail end stragglers! Optimal water temps have been nearly a month in advance compared to many previous years. So all that said I am curious how the Hudson is fairing as of late with this year’s mild winter. Are the water temps above normal for this time of year? Are the herring already crusading north? Have any of you die hards gotten “lucky” 2 days into this season? Planning on coming over to do some shore fishing soon. Not trying to rain on anyone’s parade! Willing to trade tactics or “on the water” expiriences, first hand, toad for toad! Fishing can be considerd a disease at a certain point!!!
Awesome read. Definitely a lot of useful info here. I have little experience with fishing striper. Last year was my first run. The fish were biting but finding the right location that isnt swamped by other fishermen was the hardest part. Are there “general” locations that you would recommend for a beginner? Would love to get my hands on a monster this year! Thanks for the help!