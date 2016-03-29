Spring Run Stripers On The Hudson River

Herring and Stripers Collide on America’s Rhine

Though April 1 is the opening day of striped bass season on the Hudson River, no fishing happens in the Catskills until the alewives show up. Within a month, the marinas will come alive with excited fishermen who have heard the news of the arrival of these silvery baitfish.

When the alewives—commonly called herring—do arrive, all of the river’s predators get in on the action. Ospreys dive-bomb them, blue herons spear them, and bald eagles swoop down to pluck them from the water. A few sunny, warm days in early to mid-April is usually enough to get the alewives moving in the river—and right behind them is the first wave of striped bass.

These first stripers are usually the smaller males that winter in the river, but that is not always the case. On April 17, 2012, I caught my biggest bass to date—a 47-incher that was full of eggs. I wasted no time getting a quick measurement and releasing the fish unharmed. I know my uncle, an old school striper fisherman, is rolling over in his grave, cursing me for talking about bass in inches, but since I was only taking a shakedown cruise, I had no scale on board. The current inland New York state record is 60 pounds and was caught on a bloodworm in Newburgh Bay on May 14, 2014.

Finding and Catching Feeding Stripers

By May, the Hudson River striper run is at its peak, with big numbers of bass spread throughout the 150 miles of murky water between New York Harbor and Albany. The bass could be anywhere in this stretch, and I mean anywhere. In the spring of 2014, I caught a 20-pound bass in front of a creek so small I could jump across it. Although the bass could be anywhere, history has shown that the biggest fish are caught between Wappinger Creek and Catskill. I fish in the heart of that stretch at Saugerties. This area is near three major tributaries—Rondout Creek in Kingston, Esopus Creek in Saugerties, and Catskill Creek in Catskill—all of which are major herring magnets.

The first key to catching Hudson River stripers is finding fish that are willing to feed. While you may find fish in the river channel, they are often moving or staging in preparation for the spawn, and are less interested in feeding. Feeding stripers move out of the channel and into the shallower water to chase herring.

Fishing for striped bass in the river is different than fishing for them in the ocean. Once they enter the river, the fish don’t orient to structure, they have limited visibility in the murky water, and spawning becomes their priority—and spawning fish don’t always eat.

The feeding times for Hudson River stripers seem random. I’ve caught plenty of fish at slack tide, especially big ones, but the best odds of hooking up happen when the tide is running. Which tide is more productive, however, is not clear. I will say that when a cold wind blows out of the north, fishing the outgoing tide will keep your boat straight and your lines tight, making it easier to detect bites, which will lead to more stripers.

There are several techniques that work well, but most of the time I use bait. The stripers in the river key in on the herring, so I make sure to “match the hatch” with a combination of cut bait and live herring. For the live baits, the livelier the better. Stripers are predators, and love to chase down a struggling herring.

Anchoring allows for the best presentation of live herring. I usually anchor just outside the river channel in the transitional zone. I hook the live herring through the back with a 6/0 Gamakatsu Octopus hook. Depending on the current speed, I use a 2- to 4-ounce sinker to keep the herring in the strike zone, and occasionally rig it under a large float. Stripers will often chase the herring to the surface, taking the bait in a big explosion of water.

Catching Herring

Catching the herring is an art in itself. The most widely used method netting them with a 4-foot by 4-foot scap net. Anglers lower the net and cast a swim bait along the shore to act as a “stoolie” to lure herring into the net. Mistaking the swimbait for another herring, the baitfish will follow the lure over the scap net, at which point the angler quickly pulls the net from the water. Scap nets can only be used in the main river, not the tributaries. This method is especially popular with shore fishermen.

In the tributaries, anglers can use Sabiki rigs to jig up the herring. Just be aware that Sabiki rigs come with six hooks, and anglers are allowed to use no more than five hooks at a time on New York waters, so be sure to snip off one hook before using a Sabiki rig.

Hudson River Anadromous River Herring regulations

Location Open Season Minimum Length Daily Possession Limit Manner of Taking Main stem of the Hudson River from Lock 1 near Waterford, NY south to the George Washington Bridge March 15 through June 15 None 10 per angler,

OR

a maximum boat limit of 50 per day for a group of boat anglers, whichever is lower Angling or by personal use nets Hudson River Tributaries and Embayments, including Mohawk River (see Saratoga County Special Regulations for exception) March 15 through June 15 None 10 per angler,

OR

a maximum boat limit of 50 per day for a group of boat anglers, whichever is lower Angling only

Personally, I enjoy catching herring with a light rod and reel. Its great fun for kids and gets everybody involved in the bait-catching process. However, it is less efficient if you are trying to be striper fishing at first light.

Shore Fishing

Shore fishing is very popular up and down the river. The herring spawn right along the shoreline, bringing big stripers within casting range of shore-bound anglers. Some of the biggest fish are caught from shore.

Let them Swim

Keep in mind that the stripers running the Hudson in springtime are there to spawn. They estimate that a 12-pound bass has 850,000 eggs, and the number of eggs increases as the fish grow larger. Take a photo and release the large stripers to complete their spawn and ensure a strong spring run in the Hudson for years to come.