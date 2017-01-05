New York Sporting License Buyers – Beware of Opportunistic Websites

Anglers and hunters should be aware of at least two currently active non-DEC websites where one can, purportedly, purchase a fishing license, hunting license or receive hunter education training that meets New York requirements:

Fishinglicense.org

Hunting-license.org

Among other things, these sites offer information on how their products can simplify the purchase of a New York State fishing license or hunting license. Though some of the logistical licensing information is correct and may be useful, these sites also offer a consumer the ability to purchase time-saving downloads for recreational licensing services that are specifically NOT affiliated with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The consumer on these sites should understand that they are only getting ‘assistance’ for their money and not an actual fishing or hunting license. Additionally, the money being charged by these websites is not a ‘credit’ toward the purchase of any New York fishing or hunting license.

Purchase licenses and find all of the New York licensing information that one needs can be found on the DEC Sporting Licenses web page.