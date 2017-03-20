Southport Boats Announces New Dealer Partnership In New Jersey!

Southport Boats of Augusta, Maine is pleased to introduce Hoffman’s Marina/Yacht Sales of Brielle, New Jersey as the newest dealer in their network, with the entire state of New Jersey as their territory.

Hoffman’s Marina is one of the oldest marinas in the country, established in 1935, as well as being one of the most popular destination marinas on the East Coast for boaters and transients. Hoffman’s Marina completed its renovations in 2012, including new docks, restroom facilities, the addition of a 77,000-gallon infinity edge pool, as well as reconstruction of the Union Landing Restaurant and Patio Bar.

This partnership allows Hoffman’s to introduce Southport to the entire New Jersey fishing community, a market that is familiar with and appreciates the pedigree of Southport. The combination of hull performance, beautiful lines, modern construction and a terrific reputation for customer service made Southport an ideal product for Hoffman’s to bring to their customers. Hoffman’s Mike Buczkowski stated, “We are very excited to introduce the Jersey Shore Market to Southport Boats. We believe that the high quality and design standards that go into these boats will be extremely popular with our customers.”

For Southport, working with Hoffman’s and their strong customer base was an obvious fit. “The Hoffman’s operation checked all of the boxes for us when it comes to dealers” said Jonathan Kirby, Marketing and Sales Director for Southport. He added “Their amazing location, facilities, restaurant, and existing customer base are all great factors working in their favor to be successful with Southport. We are very excited to see them hit the ground running.”

About Southport Boats

Southport Boats, located in Augusta, Maine builds robust, quality engineered, offshore center console boats on three platforms (27′, 29′ and 33′), which are said by many to be the premier boats in their class. The semi-production builder employs 40 experienced and dedicated craftsmen and technicians in a 50,000-square foot production facility. Southport Boats, while a production builder, caters to the demanding needs of their customers and dealers and always welcomes the challenge of custom requests as a way to further improve an already exceptional boat. For more information, please visit www.southportboats.com.

About Hoffman’s Yacht Sales

Hoffman’s Yacht Sales is conveniently located in Brielle, NJ at Hoffman’s Marina, 608 Green Ave., Brielle NJ 08730. Hoffman’s Marina is location just a 1/2 mile from the Manasquan Inlet, offering quick and easy access to the Atlantic and the Intercoastal Waterway. Hoffman’s Yacht Sales specializes in selling high quality fishing boats for both the hard core offshore angler as well as the more family-friendly inshore boater. For more information, please visit, hoffmansyachtsales.com.