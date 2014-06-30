The Hunt for Mirror Carp

Back in May we filmed an On the Water TV episode on fishing for large mirror carp. Three RI Carp Angler group members, Capt. Jack Sprengle, Erich Medenbach and myself along with show host Chris Megan fished a remote pond in northern RI.
Mirror carp are rare around most parts of the US but are fairly abundant in RI and nearby MA. They are especially plentiful in the Blackstone River system as a result of stocking back at the turn of the century. Mirror carp are unique because of their unusual scale patterns, which like a fingerprint, is unique to each fish. Some are fully scaled while some have big random scales that look like small mirrors, thus the name mirror carp. They are prized catches for most carp fishermen in the US.
We fished Euro-techniques with mostly particle baits on the hair rig (small string coming off the back of the hook) along with an oatmeal based method ball (chum ball) packed around the sinker. We also used some unusual gear as we made use of bite alarms, large fish friendly Euro carp nets, unhooking mats and weigh slings. We hit a good day as we landed several large fish up to 21 lbs., very good size by New England standards.
Carp are not just bottom feeders… I catch them off the surface all the time and not just on bait.
http://bigcarpnews.com/web/alternative-approaches/
I caught a 20 pounder while fishing at White Oak Cove for calicos on a small jig and tail and 4 # line. Great sport and 30 minute fight.
Please email me i get mirrors all the time in mass, ill send pics
Many moons ago on Long Island (NY) where I lived within 20 mins walking distance to the Hempstead Lake system of ponds, we used to catch plenty of carp. One of the ponds in the system (actually a river at one time that was impounded at several points creating the lakes and ponds within and south from Hempstead Lake State Park) named Smith Pond, had several closely related carp species. From shore with corn, bread, or bacon, we could catch plenty of ’em. There were the regular common carp, mirrors, leather (no scales), and most interestingly, both bright orange and beautiful blue colored pond goldfish. These examples of the last two grew much bigger than the usual ones you might see in a backyard pond…….3-5 lbers were caught. All of these fish seemed to enjoy each others company. I moved away from that region. But I have long thought that perhaps someone may have even introduced some of those multi colored Koi to the lake as well……Why not? Anybody familiar with that area? Used to be GREAT fishing for largemouths exceeding 6lbs as well as very large pickerel, jack perch (some), and beautiful pumpkinseeds, all in the big lake, and carp were the kings (not salmon!) in the other waters.
Hello! I live in Europe and do quite a bit of mirror carp fishing. My father lives in Illinois and would also like to fish for mirrors but neither of us have any idea if there are mirror carp in Illinois. Does anyone here know?
Thanks!
Hello I’ve been searching for the full version of this video , is there anywhere I could find it?
there are mirrors in wyoming. Seminoe is one that holds the monsters.