The Hunt for Mirror Carp

Back in May we filmed an On the Water TV episode on fishing for large mirror carp. Three RI Carp Angler group members, Capt. Jack Sprengle, Erich Medenbach and myself along with show host Chris Megan fished a remote pond in northern RI.

Mirror carp are rare around most parts of the US but are fairly abundant in RI and nearby MA. They are especially plentiful in the Blackstone River system as a result of stocking back at the turn of the century. Mirror carp are unique because of their unusual scale patterns, which like a fingerprint, is unique to each fish. Some are fully scaled while some have big random scales that look like small mirrors, thus the name mirror carp. They are prized catches for most carp fishermen in the US.

We fished Euro-techniques with mostly particle baits on the hair rig (small string coming off the back of the hook) along with an oatmeal based method ball (chum ball) packed around the sinker. We also used some unusual gear as we made use of bite alarms, large fish friendly Euro carp nets, unhooking mats and weigh slings. We hit a good day as we landed several large fish up to 21 lbs., very good size by New England standards.