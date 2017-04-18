Curious about Atlantic Salmon fishing? Do you want to win a trip to the Miramichi River to fish for them? That’s just one of the many auction items, prizes and raffle giveaways that are being offered up from the organizers of the Sipping Suds for Atlantic Salmon event at Mystic Brewery in Chelsea, MA next Wednesday, April 26th.

The event is geared for those who are curious about getting into Salmon fishing with experts on hand to look at how to plan a Salmon fishing trip, conservation and the current efforts to protect and restore the species. If you enjoy learning about new fishing opportunities, over cold beers and good food, then this event is for you.

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 (6:30 PM – 9:30 PM)

Mystic Brewery

174 Williams Street

Chelsea, MA 02150

Tickets: $15 in advance / $20 at Door

CLICK HERE For Tickets and additinal information