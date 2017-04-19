Simms Pledges To Save Our Streams

It’s natural to only worry about the fishing issues that affect you directly. Recently, I received a press release from Simms about the company’s new Save Our Streams initiative that will raise money for waterways threatened by mining, pollution, and closure through the sale of limited edition T-Shirts. Every month, the company will release a different T-shirt to raise funds for a different river. April’s focus is the Yellowstone River. The Yellowstone is a long way from the Northeast, and it’s unlikely that I’ll ever wade and fish it myself. Despite my impulse to keep scrolling through my inbox, I took a moment to think how much I’d like the support of western anglers to protect the Delaware River or the continued restoration of the Penobscot River (read more about the Penobscot’s revival in the May Issue of On The Water New England), or any number of waterways here in the Northeast. It served as a reminder that, as anglers, we’re all in this together, and what’s good for some of us, is ultimately good for all of us.

Here’s what Simms has to say about Save Our Streams:

Across the United States, a multitude of watersheds, beloved by anglers, and relied upon by fishing focused businesses face great threats in the form of mines, pollution, closure and more. Anglers have a special appreciation of, and personal relationship with these bodies of water but the reality is, their health has a direct effect on more than just the fishing community.

“The health of our rivers and streams doesn’t only have an effect on our business here at Simms, it has an effect on any and all businesses that rely on clean water. It’s my hope that the fishing industry as a whole, and the greater fishing community can come together, take action, and make a difference so that future generations can enjoy the same privilege that we have.” Says Simms Owner/CEO, K.C. Walsh.

Each month, Simms will launch a limited edition T-shirt inspired by a threatened river or stream and designed by renowned artists from across the country. A portion of every t-shirt sale (available at simmsfishing.com/sos) will go back to a non-profit partner fighting on the front lines towards the conservancy of that particular body of water.

Save Our Streams kicks off this April and will first focus on a river very near and dear to Bozeman-based Simms Fishing Products, the Yellowstone. Presently, two foreign-backed gold mining companies (Lucky Minerals and Crevice Mining Group) are planning to explore along the banks of the upper tributaries of the Yellowstone River. Both exploration and large-scale mines would put hundreds, if not thousands of jobs that rely on this river at risk, and undoubtedly wreak environmental havoc on the entire ecosystem.

To bolster efforts against the proposed mines on the Yellowstone, Simms has partnered with the Greater Yellowstone Coalition (GYC). Founded in 1983, GYC is the only locally based group that advocates full time for the 20-million-acre, Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

“We’re honored to be working with Simms to protect the Yellowstone River,” says GYC Executive Director Caroline Byrd. “Anglers are passionate about protecting their home waters and they understand that gold mines and the Yellowstone River don’t mix.” Following the Save Our Streams launch, Simms will shift their focus to Minnesota’s Boundary Waters followed by Montana’s Smith River (May and June respectfully).

About Simms Fishing Products: Established in 1980, Montana-based Simms is the preeminent manufacturer of waders, outerwear and technical apparel in fishing. In 2011, Simms expanded its product offering to include expertly crafted outerwear, footwear and sportswear that gives all anglers a choice in top-end, premium products.